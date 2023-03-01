Zimtu Capital : Homerun seeks TSX-V OK to close $751,400 placement

2023-02-28 16:49 ET - News Release

Mr. Brian Leeners reports

HOMERUN RESOURCES INC. CLOSING UNIT FINANCING AT $0.10

Further to the Feb. 16, 2023, news release, Homerun Resources Inc. has filed documents with the TSX Venture Exchange, seeking approval to close its 10-cent-per-unit private placement financing, for aggregate gross proceeds of $751,400. On receipt of exchange approval, the company will issue 7,514,000 common shares and 7,514,000 common share purchase warrants, each warrant being exercisable at 20 cents per common share for a period of 24 months from date of issuance. The warrants will be subject to the right of the company to accelerate the exercise of the warrants if the shares of the company trade at or above 50 cents for a period of 10 consecutive trading days. All securities issued pursuant to the financing will be subject to a four-month hold. Proceeds raised from the financing will be used for project and exploration expenditures and for working capital.

About Homerun Resources Inc.

Homerun is focused on the exploration and development to production of minerals in the critical element and energy metal sectors.