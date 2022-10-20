Zimtu Capital : LAKE WINN ANNOUNCES REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDER AND REINSTATEMENT FOR TRADING ON THE NEX

Vancouver, British Columbia - October 19, 2022 - Lake Winn Resources Corp. (NEX: LWR.H, OTC: EQTXF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on September 13, 2022, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission (the "Commissions") issued a full revocation of the Company's failure-to-file cease trade order (the "CTO") which was originally issued on July 7, 2021. The CTO was issued due to the Company's failure to file annual audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, unaudited interim financial report for the period ended March 31, 2021, management's discussion and analysis for the periods ended December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021 and certificates of annual and interim filings for the period ended December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021 (collectively, the "Financials"). The Company has now filed all necessary documentation and is in full compliance with the requirements of the Commissions. The Financials can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

As a result of the CTO being revoked, the Company has been coordinating with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") to reinstate trading of the Company's common shares on NEX. The Company intends to be reinstated for trading on NEX at market open on October 21, 2022.

The Company continues to evaluate prospective projects on an ongoing basis in order to determine the best path forward for the Company in creating shareholder value.

About Lake Winn

Lake Winn Resources Corp., is a Vancouver based gold company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (Symbol: LWR) focusing on exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The company's flagship property, the Cloud Project is in the province of Manitoba, in the Flin Flon Gold Belt approximately 40 kilometers north‐east of the town of Flin‐Flon. Access to the property is provided by Manitoba highway 10 to the all‐weather Kississing Lake Road. The company also has the Quartz property 76 kilometres east of Flin Flon where there are historic high grade gold drill intercepts. Lake Winn is waiting for exchange approval from the TSX: V.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Lake Winn Resources Corp.

Patrick Power

CEO and Director

Lake Winn Resources Corp.

Telephone: (604) 218-8772

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward-looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" which reflect the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "might", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "indicate", "seek", "believe", "estimates", "predicts" or "likely", or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to the Company's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, including without limitation, those risks and uncertainties discussed elsewhere on the website at www.prosmartinc.com and in the Company's filings on SEDAR. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date hereof and is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.