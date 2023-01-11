Zimtu Capital : Lake Winn Announces Private Placement Of Units

Vancouver, British Columbia - January 9, 2023 - Lake Winn Resources Corp. (NEX: LWR.H, OTC: EQTXF)(the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to commence with a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 4,200,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for aggregate proceeds of up to $252,000. Certain members of the Company's board and management may participate in the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.09 per Share for a period of 12 months from the date ofissuance. The Company may pay a finder's fee on the Offering within the amount permitted by the policies of the Exchange.

Closing of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subjectto a statutory hold period offourmonths plus a day fromthe date ofissuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Offering is not subject to a minimum aggregate amount of subscriptions.

Proceeds will be used for contractual payments pursuant to the Company's purchase of the Blueberry property near Blueberry Lake, Manitoba, as first set out in the Company's news release dated September 16, 2020. The Company had received final approval from the Exchange for the Blueberry Lake property

acquisition on November 27, 2020. The Company will also use part of the proceeds for general corporate working capital.

About Lake Winn

Lake Winn Resources Corp., is a Vancouver based gold company, listed on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange (Symbol: LWR.H) focusing on exploration and development of lithium and gold projects in Canada. The Company's Li Property which hosts the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group (LNPG) lithiumcesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatite dykes that have been traced for over 13km. The property is located in the North West Territories and is 37km northwest of the recently closed tungsten mine (Cantung). A gated road that extends northwest from Cantung passes within 5km of the LNPG property. The company's flagship property, the Cloud Project is in the province of Manitoba, in the Flin Flon Gold Belt approximately 40 kilometers north‐east of the town of Flin‐Flon. Access to the property is provided by Manitoba highway 10 to the all‐weather Kississing Lake Road. The company also has the Quartz property 76 kilometres east of Flin Flon where there are historic high grade gold drill intercepts.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Lake Winn Resources Corp.

Patrick Power

CEO and Director

Lake Winn Resources Corp.

Telephone: (604) 218-8772

