Zimtu Capital : SWMBRD Sports Inc. Announces Commencement of Operations in Athens, Greece and Registration of UK Trademark

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - TheNewswire - May 18th, 2022 - SWMBRD Sports Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SWIM) is very pleased to announce the commencement of SWMBRD beach rental preparations at the prestigious Divani Apollon Palace and Thasallo, Athens Riviera, Greece (https://divaniapollonhotel.com/).

Matthew Schroenn, SWMBRD Vice President and Co-Founder, is currently located in Athens, and will be working closely with the Vouliagmeni Ski Club personnel responsible for all Divani Apollon water activities, instruction, and equipment rentals, with the goal of optimizing what management refers to as the "SWMBRD Experience" and maximizing rental revenues. The broader strategic objective is to establish a clear business metric by which hotels, resorts and rental outlets globally can clearly determine the value of offering the SWMBRD Experience to their guests.

An important video update from Matthew Schroenn can be viewed at:

Justin Schroenn, President and Co-founder stated: "The commencement of preparations for the official 2022 summer season of SWMBRD rentals at the Divani Apollon Palace and Thalasso in partnership with the Vouliagmeni Ski Club, is a major milestone for the Company. Shareholders may recall that pre-production boards were already in use at the Divani in the summer of 2021, and we are very pleased that the SWMBRD Experience will be significantly expanded this year, including the planned arrival of the first factory produced boards in the near future. The Apollon Beach is uniquely positioned as both a resort beach and a popular local beach for residents of the affluent Athens suburbs of Glyfada, Voula, and Vouliagmeni. The Company will be marketing SWMBRD heavily in these neighborhoods as well as to the guests of the Divani Apollon."

The Company is also very pleased to announce that the trademark SWMBRD has been successfully registered in the United Kingdom. This is in addition to the successful registration of the SWMBRD trademark in the European Union (News Release March 24, 2022 https://swmbrd.com/press/news-releases/swmbrd-announces-successful-registration-of-additional-eu-design-patents/ ).

Given the Company's aim of becoming a major aquatic activity in Europe, the registration of the SWMBRD trademark in the UK is a significant strategic accomplishment for the Company.

About SWMBRD Sports Inc.

SWMBRD Sports Inc. is a Vancouver, B.C. based sporting goods company looking to enable millions to rethink their way of recreating in the water. Management believes that SWMBRD's revolutionary aquatic sports board, by virtue of its patented design, empowers the human body in the water like nothing before, giving water lovers of all ages and abilities the freedom to explore all aquatic environments with ease.

By offering an aquatic sports board that is aimed to be versatile, easy to use, easy to store, and which can be used by all ages and body types in any body of water (rivers, oceans, lakes and pools), the Company believes SWMBRD and the sport of swimboarding have the potential to become the most popular board sport in the world, and SWMBRD a great aquatic brand.

The Company has refined manufacturing techniques most relevant to the SWMBRD and has successfully produced demonstration versions of fully functioning boards, which have been in rigorous real-world use in Hawaii, Canada and Greece. The Company is now preparing to commence large scale mass production under an OEM agreement with Tahe Sports, Vannes, France - a preeminent board sport manufacturer in Europe. It is SWMBRD's intention and hopes to have boards available for sale in December of 2022.

Justin Schroenn - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

E-mail: justin.schroenn@swmbrd.com

Telephone: 778-870-1497

Matthew Schroenn - Vice President and Director

E-mail: matthew.schroenn@swmbrd.com

Telephone: 604-375-4664

Gareth Schroenn - Vice President

E-mail: gareth.schroenn@swmbrd.com

Telephone: 604-339-2721

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release related to the Company are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature including the statements regarding the Company's expectation of optimizing the "SWMBRD Experience" and maximizing its rental revenues; the Company's broader strategic objective of establishing a clear business metric by which hotels, resorts and rental outlets globally can clearly determine the value of offering the SWMBRD Experience to their guests; the Company's plan to significantly expand the SWMBRD Experience this year, including the planned arrival of the first factory produced boards in the near future; the Company's plan to market the SWMBRD heavily in the Apollon Beach area, including local suburbs of Glyfada, Voula, and Vouliagmeni, as well as to the guests of the Divani Apollon; the Company's aim to become a major aquatic activity in Europe; that the Company's SWMBRD will achieve commercial sales and market penetration and gain popularity as an aquatic sports board, as one of the most popular board sports and as a successful sports brand; the Company's plan to commence large scale mass production of its SWMBRDs with Tahe Sports and for sales of its SWMBRDs to commence in December of 2022. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "would", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or the negative thereof or similar variations. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including: business disruption risks relating to COVID-19; that the Company may be unable to optimize the "SWMBRD Experience" or maximize rental revenues as anticipated or at all; that the Company may be unable to achieve its broader strategic objectives; the Company may, for various reasons, be unable to implement its plan to significantly expand the SWMBRD Experience; the Company may be unable to successfully implement marketing plans for the SWMBRD or the results of such efforts may not be successful or otherwise fail to meet expectations; the Company may be unable to become a major aquatic activity in Europe; the Company's SWMBRD may fail to achieve commercial sales, market penetration or significant popularity; the Company may be unable to proceed with large scale mass production of its SWMBRDs or with sales of its SWMBRDs as anticipated or at all; and other risks outlined in the Company's publicly filed documents available on SEDAR. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.