Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Zimtu Capital Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZC   CA9895892052

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.

(ZC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zimtu Capital : Aduro Clean Technologies to Present at The Global Energy Show

07/15/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sarnia, ON, July 15, 2021 - Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE: ACT) (the 'Company' or 'Aduro Clean Technologies'), a developer of patented water-based chemical technologies to recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, will be exhibiting and presenting at the Global Energy Show, to be held on September 21 to 23, 2021 in Calgary, Alberta.

The Company will be discussing its Hydrochemolytic™ Bitumen Upgrading (HBU) technology. Through HBU, Aduro Clean Technologies aims to transform heavy crude oil and bitumen into lighter crude, which can offer environmental and competitive advantages relative to heavier alternatives. The Company's presentation will be held at the Canadian Heavy Oil Association (CHOA) Theatre. Aduro Clean Technologies management will be available at the booth 1305 throughout the conference. An archive of the presentation will be available at the Company's website adurocleantech.com.

The Global Energy Show is one of the largest energy industry forums and brings together professionals from across the industry. The forum showcases innovation and technology that addresses the challenge of meeting the increasing demand for energy while transitioning to a lower-carbon economy. Learn more at globalenergyshow.com.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based chemical recycling technologies that transform waste plastics, heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost - a game-changing approach that transforms waste into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the Company is developing a pre-pilot reactor system to convert and upgrade heavy petroleum feedstock to lighter petroleum oil. Additional information on Aduro Clean Technologies is available on the Company's website at adurocleantech.com.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO Craig MacPhail, Investor Relations
ovicus@adurocleantech.comir@adurocleantech.com
604-362-7011

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Disclaimer

Zimtu Capital Corp. published this content on 15 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2021 21:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.
05:49pZIMTU CAPITAL  : Aduro Clean Technologies to Present at The Global Energy Show
PU
05:49pZIMTU CAPITAL  : Emerita Resources Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought Deal ..
PU
07/14Zimtu Capital Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended May..
CI
07/14ZIMTU CAPITAL  : Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins ‘Energy Tech Innovator' Award..
PU
07/14ZIMTU CAPITAL  : Ximen Mining Evaluating Gold Tailings at Wilcox Property &ndash..
PU
07/14ZIMTU CAPITAL  : Ares Strategic Mining Announces Results of AGM
PU
07/09ZIMTU CAPITAL  : Ximen Mining Commences Diamond Drilling Program at Wild Horse C..
PU
07/06ZIMTU CAPITAL  : Ximen Acquires 100% Interest – Wild Horse Creek Gold Prop..
PU
07/05ZIMTU CAPITAL  : Ares Strategic Mining Receives Conditional Listing Approval fro..
PU
06/28ZIMTU CAPITAL  : Commerce Resources Corp. Provides Update on Summer Drill Progra..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,39 M 1,10 M 1,10 M
Net income 2020 3,70 M 2,94 M 2,94 M
Net cash 2020 8,83 M 7,01 M 7,01 M
P/E ratio 2020 0,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3,79 M 3,02 M 3,00 M
EV / Sales 2019 -1,53x
EV / Sales 2020 -4,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Zimtu Capital Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,24 CAD
Average target price 0,69 CAD
Spread / Average Target 194%
Managers and Directors
David Ian Hodge President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jody Bellefleur Chief Financial Officer
Kevin James Bottomley Independent Director
John Christopher Grove Secretary & Independent Director
Sean Charland Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.20.51%4
BLACKROCK, INC.25.85%133 313
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.20.18%78 923
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.52.21%65 411
UBS GROUP AG10.59%55 145
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)16.12%44 641