ZimVie Announces the Recent Launches of RegenerOss® CC Allograft Particulate and RegenerOss® Bone Graft Plug

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets, today announced the recent launches of two additions to its biomaterials portfolio, the RegenerOss® CC Allograft Particulate, a natural blend of cortical and cancellous bone particles that can be used to fill bony voids in a variety of dental applications, and the RegenerOss® Bone Graft Plug, an easy-to-use grafting solution for filling extraction sockets and periodontal defects. Both grafts are now available across North America.



These launches broaden ZimVie’s presence in the dental biomaterials market and expand the company’s comprehensive suite of bone graft offerings, which also includes the distinguished Puros® Allograft line. ZimVie will continue to feature the Puros Allograft Particulate with its history of well-documented clinical results alongside the RegenerOss line of grafting solutions. Dental bone graft procedures are done to repair or reconstruct the jaw and can provide a foundation for dental implant placement.

“We are continuing to innovate and build on the core strengths of our dental portfolio through next-generation premium implants and abutments, additional modules within our digital dentistry suite, and now an expanded solution set in biomaterials,” said Indraneel Kanaglekar, SVP and President of ZimVie Dental. “Our RegenerOss solutions provide greater options to customers and patients, and nicely complement our existing offering of clinically successful bone grafts.”

For more information on ZimVie Dental implants, suite of connected solutions, and continuing education, please visit www.zimvie.com.

About RegenerOss CC Allograft Particulate

RegenerOss CC Allograft Particulate is a natural blend of cortical and cancellous bone particles that can be used to fill bony voids in a variety of dental applications. The graft has been sterilized and freeze-dried using the Cancelle SP® Sterilization Process, a proprietary method for cleansing and preserving the graft.

About the RegenerOss Bone Graft Plug

RegenerOss Bone Graft Plug is an easy-to-use grafting solution for filling extraction sockets and periodontal defects. The Plug features a combination of 80% graft particulate and 20% Type I bovine collagen that adapts to the shape of the defect once hydrated.

Puros Allograft and RegenerOss CC Allograft Particulate are processed by RTI Surgical, Inc. and marketed by Biomet 3i, LLC (ZimVie Dental), its affiliates, and authorized marketing partners. RegenerOss Bone Graft Plug is marketed by Biomet 3i, LLC (ZimVie Dental), its affiliates, and authorized marketing partners. Cancelle SP is a registered trademark of RTI Surgical, Inc. Puros and RegenerOss are registered trademarks of ZimVie.

About ZimVie

ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a wide range of spine pathologies and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. The company was founded in March 2022 as an independent, publicly traded spin-off of the Dental and Spine business units of Zimmer Biomet to breathe new life, dedicated energy, and strategic focus to its portfolio of trusted brands and products. From its headquarters in Westminster, Colorado, and additional facilities around the globe, the company serves customers in over 70 countries worldwide with a robust offering of dental and spine solutions, including differentiated product platforms supported by extensive clinical evidence. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at www.ZimVie.com . Follow @ZimVie on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , or Instagram .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning ZimVie’s expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see ZimVie’s periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in ZimVie’s filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and ZimVie disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary note is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

