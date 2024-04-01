A Global Dental Leader

April 2024

Forward-Looking Statements and Non-GAAP Measures

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning ZimVie's expectations, plans, prospects and product and service offerings, including expected benefits, opportunities, and other prospects as a result of the sale of our spine business. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances include, but are not limited to, the possibility that ZimVie may be unable to achieve the expected operational, strategic, and financial benefits of the sale of our spine business. For a list and description of other such risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances, see ZimVie's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in ZimVie's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and ZimVie disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers of this presentation are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary note is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation also includes certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted EBITDA margin for the period ending one year after the closing of the sale of our spine business. We calculate forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. We have not provided quantitative reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because the GAAP measures cannot be reliably estimated and the reconciliations cannot be performed without unreasonable effort due to their dependence on future uncertainties, such as the timing of certain transactions, and adjusting items that the Company cannot reasonably predict at this time but which may have a material impact on our future GAAP results.

ZimVie: A Global Dental Leader

Powerful, market-leading portfolio of premium implants, restorative implant solutions, biomaterials solutions, and digital dentistry technologies driven by continuous innovation

Well positioned to accelerate growth within large, attractive, and underserved markets through differentiated offeringsOpportunity to improve operating leverage and cash flow conversion through leaner cost structure and manufacturing / supply chain optimization

Continuing to build and strengthen customer relationships and expand portfolio adoption through a global direct sales force & specialty partners

Driving Adoption Across our Diversified Portfolio of Solutions

Large unmet need in tooth replacement creates significant opportunity for long-term market penetration, expansion, and growth

Supported by World-Class Education and Training

Training and Manufacturing Facilities now Co-Located with Global Headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, FL

The "PBG Institute" Dental Training Facility § Modern 11,000 Sq. Ft. Facility

§ Cadaver Lab

§ On-Site Mill

§ Fully Integrated Digital Workflow with 3D Printing & RealGUIDE™ Software

§ Trained 1,100+ clinicians to date at our PBG Institute since opening in April 2023

Dental Implants: Portfolio Overview

Comprehensive premium implant line meets varying needs of oral surgeons and dental clinicians with a wide range of indications

Leading biomaterial solutions increase the size of our patient pool that can qualify for tooth replacement

A fully integrated and efficient workflow with predictable outcomes increases adoption

Committed to Executing Strategic Transformation

Recent Accomplishments

§ Transformation to pure-play dental business

§ Launched version 5.4 of Real Guide Software

§ Launched next-generation TSX Implant in Japan

Current Priorities

§ Position the business for sustainable growth

§ Address and reduce stranded cost

§ Optimize manufacturing and supply chain capabilities

Market Expansion Opportunities

§ Continue innovating to increase ease of procedures

§ Expand product offerings across geographies

§ Accelerate digital adoption to optimize customer efficiency

Financial Profile and Outlook

Drivers of progress

Net Sales

$457.2M

$455M+

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

11.1%(1)

15%+(2)

Total Debt Cash

$508.8M $87.8M

~$234M ~$66M(3)

Transition year in 2024 to build a strong foundation for long-term performance

*Reflects FY 2023 continuing operations results.

** Year 1 Post-Close refers to one year from today, April 1, 2024.