    ZIMV   US98888T1079

ZIMVIE INC.

(ZIMV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
8.870 USD   -3.48%
ZimVie : JP Morgan Conference Presentation

01/09/2023 | 08:19am EST
Our Story and Future

Vafa Jamali, President and CEO

January 2023

1

Disclaimer

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including, among others, any statements about our expectations, plans, intentions, strategies or prospects. We generally use the words "may," "will," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "assumes," "guides," "targets," "forecasts," "sees," "seeks," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "work toward," "intends," "guidance," "confidence," "positioned," "design," "strive," "continue," "track," "look forward to," and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances include, but are not limited to: the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic and other adverse public health developments on the global economy, our business and operations and the business and operations of our suppliers and customers, including the deferral of elective procedures and our ability to collect accounts receivable; dependence on new product development, technological advances and innovation; shifts in the product category or regional sales mix of our products and services; supply and prices of raw materials and products; pricing pressures from competitors, customers, dental practices and insurance providers; changes in customer demand for our products and services caused by demographic changes or other factors; challenges relating to changes in and compliance with governmental laws and regulations affecting our US and international businesses, including regulations of the FDA and foreign government regulators, such as more stringent requirements for regulatory clearance of products; competition; the impact of healthcare reform measures; reductions in reimbursement levels by third-party payors; cost containment efforts sponsored by government agencies, legislative bodies, the private sector and healthcare group purchasing organizations, including the volume-based procurement process in China; control of costs and expenses; dependence on a limited number of suppliers for key raw materials and outsourced activities; the ability to obtain and maintain adequate intellectual property protection; breaches or failures of our information technology systems or products, including by cyberattack, unauthorized access or theft; the ability to retain the independent agents and distributors who market our products; our ability to attract, retain and develop the highly skilled employees we need to support our business; the effect of mergers and acquisitions on our relationships with customers, suppliers and lenders and on our operating results and businesses generally; a determination by the IRS that the distribution or certain related transactions should be treated as taxable transactions; financing transactions undertaken in connection with the separation and risks associated with additional indebtedness; the impact of the separation on our businesses and the risk that the separation and the results thereof may be more difficult, time-consuming and/or costly than expected, which could impact our relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other business counterparties; restrictions on activities following the distribution in order to preserve the tax-free treatment of the distribution; the ability to form and implement alliances; changes in tax obligations arising from tax reform measures, including EU rules on state aid, or examinations by tax authorities; product liability, intellectual property and commercial litigation losses; changes in general industry and market conditions, including domestic and international growth rates; changes in general domestic and international economic conditions, including inflation and interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of the ongoing financial and political uncertainty on countries in the Euro zone on the ability to collect accounts receivable in affected countries. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we expressly disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2

Vision

Everyone deserves to feel better, healthier, and stronger. We create solutions for people to enjoy and experience life.

Mission

Advancing clinical technology foundational to restoring daily life.

Our Core Values

Curiosity

Authenticity

Accountability

Growth Mindset

Patient Conditions We Serve In Our Mission

DENTAL

An estimated 8 million US patients seek treatment for tooth loss annually

Only 25% receive tooth replacement

Focus on increasing access to treatments with better outcomes for patients

SPINE

Spine-related disability is the #1 reason people seek medical treatment

Clinical outcomes have room to improve

Focus on innovations that provide better outcomes for patients

We improve smiles, function, and confidence in daily life

We reduce pain, increase mobility, and restore function to daily life

ZimVie at a Glance

~$20B Global Market Opportunity

~$8B

Global Tooth

Global Spine

Replacement Market

~$12B Surgery Market

#1

#1

#2

#4

Market Leader in Cervical Disc Replacement

Market Leader in Vertebral Body Tethering

Market Leader in Dental Biomaterials

Market Leader in Premium Dental Implants

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ZimVie Inc. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
