Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ZimVie Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZIMV   US98888T1079

ZIMVIE INC.

(ZIMV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
16.16 USD   +0.50%
04:11pZimVie to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
GL
04:10pZimVie to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
08/12ZIMVIE INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ZimVie to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

08/29/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZimVie Inc. (Nasdaq: ZIMV), a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets, today announced that management will participate in Morgan Stanley’s 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference held in New York, New York.

Vafa Jamali, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Rich Heppenstall, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on Tuesday, September 13th at 7:20 AM EDT. Interested parties may access a live and archived version of the webcast of the presentation at: https://investor.zimvie.com/events-presentations/event-calendar.

About ZimVie
ZimVie is a global life sciences leader in the dental and spine markets that develops, manufactures, and delivers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a wide range of spine pathologies and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. The company was founded in March 2022 as an independent, publicly traded spin-off of the Dental and Spine business units of Zimmer Biomet to breathe new life, dedicated energy, and strategic focus to its portfolio of trusted brands and products. From its headquarters in Westminster, Colorado, and additional facilities around the globe, the company serves customers in over 70 countries worldwide with a robust offering of dental and spine solutions including differentiated product platforms supported by extensive clinical evidence. For more information about ZimVie, please visit us at www.ZimVie.com. Follow @ZimVie on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Media Contact Information:

ZimVie
Laura Driscoll • Laura.Driscoll@ZimVie.com
(774) 284-1606

Investor Contact Information:

Gilmartin Group LLC
Marissa Bych • Marissa@gilmartinir.com 


All news about ZIMVIE INC.
04:11pZimVie to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
GL
04:10pZimVie to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
08/12ZIMVIE INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/10ZIMVIE : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/10TRANSCRIPT : ZimVie Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2022
CI
08/10ZimVie Q2 Adjusted EPS, Sales Drop; Company Lowers 2022 Guidance
MT
08/10ZIMVIE INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
08/10ZIMVIE INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/10Earnings Flash (ZIMV) ZIMVIE Posts Q2 EPS $0.67, vs. Street Est of $0.51
MT
08/10GUIDANCE : (ZIMV) ZIMVIE Sees Fiscal Year 2022 EPS Range $1.80 - $2
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZIMVIE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 923 M - -
Net income 2022 51,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 369 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 419 M 419 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 2 700
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ZIMVIE INC.
Duration : Period :
ZimVie Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIMVIE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,08 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target 61,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vafa Jamali Chief Executive Officer
Richard J. Heppenstall Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David P. King Non-Executive Chairman
Steve Rondeau Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Ben Hutson Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIMVIE INC.0.00%419
SHOCKWAVE MEDICAL, INC.70.72%10 938
NOVOCURE LIMITED10.24%8 669
MASIMO CORPORATION-48.16%7 974
PENUMBRA, INC.-42.27%6 285
GETINGE AB-47.99%5 273