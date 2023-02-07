Zinc Media says starting 2023 in strongest position for five years

(Alliance News) - Zinc Media Group PLC on Tuesday said it has started 2023 in its strongest position for five years, noting an "excellent" pipeline of business opportunities.

The Edinburgh-based television and multimedia content producer said revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation are both expected to be ahead of market estimates for 2022.

In November, Zinc Media had said it expected revenue of GBP28 million for 2022, up 60% from GBP17.5 million in 2021. It expected Ebitda to move into profit for the second half of 2022, having reported an Ebitda loss of GBP600,000 for all of 2021.

The company said it saw a strong performance in the fourth quarter of 2022, augmented by its educational film producing division, the Edge, which saw its best ever trading year, and has record pre-booked revenue for the year ahead.

Zinc Media noted that it has GBP15 million revenue booked for the year ahead, up 67% from GBP9 million of pre-booked revenue the year prior.

The company added that it has GBP12 million of highly advanced revenue on the pipeline for delivery in 2023, doubled from GBP6 million a year ago.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Browning said: "This is the strongest start to a financial year during my time at Zinc and comes off the back of our expected over performance against market expectations for FY22. The group has an excellent pipeline and a high amount of revenue at contracting or highly advanced stage for FY23.

"The Edge is performing ahead of initial expectations, and we have launched another new TV label which will further diversify our product and client base in FY23 and FY24."

Zinc Media noted its latest TV series, 'Putin vs The West', premiered on the BBC last week, leading the news agenda on its release day.

Zinc Media shares were up 20% trading at 100.00 pence per share on Tuesday afternoon in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.