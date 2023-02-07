Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Zinc Media Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TAL   GB00BJVLR251

ZINC MEDIA GROUP PLC

(TAL)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  08:35:31 2023-02-07 am EST
99.00 GBX   +18.56%
09:04aZinc Media says starting 2023 in strongest position for five years
AN
05:34aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Zinc Media to outperform market expectations
AN
2022Zinc Media revenue ahead of expectations as The Edge performs well
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zinc Media says starting 2023 in strongest position for five years

02/07/2023 | 09:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Zinc Media Group PLC on Tuesday said it has started 2023 in its strongest position for five years, noting an "excellent" pipeline of business opportunities.

The Edinburgh-based television and multimedia content producer said revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation are both expected to be ahead of market estimates for 2022.

In November, Zinc Media had said it expected revenue of GBP28 million for 2022, up 60% from GBP17.5 million in 2021. It expected Ebitda to move into profit for the second half of 2022, having reported an Ebitda loss of GBP600,000 for all of 2021.

The company said it saw a strong performance in the fourth quarter of 2022, augmented by its educational film producing division, the Edge, which saw its best ever trading year, and has record pre-booked revenue for the year ahead.

Zinc Media noted that it has GBP15 million revenue booked for the year ahead, up 67% from GBP9 million of pre-booked revenue the year prior.

The company added that it has GBP12 million of highly advanced revenue on the pipeline for delivery in 2023, doubled from GBP6 million a year ago.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Browning said: "This is the strongest start to a financial year during my time at Zinc and comes off the back of our expected over performance against market expectations for FY22. The group has an excellent pipeline and a high amount of revenue at contracting or highly advanced stage for FY23.

"The Edge is performing ahead of initial expectations, and we have launched another new TV label which will further diversify our product and client base in FY23 and FY24."

Zinc Media noted its latest TV series, 'Putin vs The West', premiered on the BBC last week, leading the news agenda on its release day.

Zinc Media shares were up 20% trading at 100.00 pence per share on Tuesday afternoon in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ZINC MEDIA GROUP PLC 18.56% 99 Delayed Quote.-4.57%
All news about ZINC MEDIA GROUP PLC
09:04aZinc Media says starting 2023 in strongest position for five years
AN
05:34aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Zinc Media to outperform market expectations
AN
2022Zinc Media revenue ahead of expectations as The Edge performs well
AN
2022Zinc Media Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Zinc Media Group plc completed the acquisition of The Edge Picture Co Limited.
CI
2022Zinc Media Group plc has conditionally agreed to acquire The Edge Picture Co Limited fo..
CI
2022Zinc Media : Annual Report And Accounts 31 December 2021
PU
2022Zinc Media Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2022Zinc Media Group plc Announces Launch of New Television Label
CI
2021Zinc Media Group plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 28,0 M 33,7 M 33,7 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 0,39 M 0,47 M 0,47 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,2 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart ZINC MEDIA GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Zinc Media Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 83,50 GBX
Average target price 163,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 95,2%
Managers and Directors
Mark David Browning Chief Executive Officer & Director
William David Sawyer Chief Financial Officer & Director
Christopher James Satterthwaite Non-Executive Chairman
Nicholas John Taylor Non-Executive Director
Andrew Sheldon Garard Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZINC MEDIA GROUP PLC-4.57%22
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.15.76%9 571
TOHO COMPANY LTD-6.20%6 269
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-1.96%4 373
CHINA FILM CO., LTD.-5.96%3 516
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD17.00%2 017