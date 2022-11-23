Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Zinnwald Lithium Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZNWD   GB00BFN4GY99

ZINNWALD LITHIUM PLC

(ZNWD)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-23 am EST
7.125 GBX   -4.23%
01:02pIN BRIEF: Zinnwald Lithium advances progress at German lithium project
AN
02:00aZinnwald Lithium Plc Provides Operational Update At Zinnwald Lithium Project in Germany
CI
11/01TRADING UPDATES: Fulham Shore revenue up; Vertu Motors makes buy
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Zinnwald Lithium advances progress at German lithium project

11/23/2022 | 01:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zinnwald Lithium PLC - High Wycombe, England-based mineral exploration and development company - Updates on its 100%-owned Zinnwald Lithium Project in Germany. Completes 13 in-fill drillholes and 4,311 metres at its core license. Says first assays from four of the drillholes include "long mineralised intervals". Adds that it is awaiting initial assays from the Falkenhain exploration license, which has been extended by three years. At November 23, firm has funds of EUR4.4 million.

"Initial results from an in-fill drill programme at our key deposit to optimise the mine plan and build the scale of our lithium hydroxide output have supported the potential to apply larger scale mining methods that can deliver higher economic returns. Furthermore, testwork programmes related to mineral processing and by-product production are making headway, while studies to advance the various permit applications including the EIA are also advancing. We hope to keep up the pace of activity as we move into 2023," says Chief Executive Anton du Plessis.

Current stock price: 7.13 pence

12-month change: down 61%

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about ZINNWALD LITHIUM PLC
01:02pIN BRIEF: Zinnwald Lithium advances progress at German lithium project
AN
02:00aZinnwald Lithium Plc Provides Operational Update At Zinnwald Lithium Project in Germany
CI
11/01TRADING UPDATES: Fulham Shore revenue up; Vertu Motors makes buy
AN
11/01Zinnwald Lithium Teams Up with Epiroc to Develop Sustainable Mining Operation in German..
MT
11/01Zinnwald Lithium plc Announces Memorandum of Understanding to Develop Sustainable Minin..
CI
09/15Zinnwald Lithium Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/12Zinnwald Lithium : Investor Presentation
PU
09/07Zinnwald Lithium : Preliminary Economic Assessment for the revised Zinnwald Lithium Projec..
PU
09/07Zinnwald Lithium plc Announces Robust Economics for German Lithium Project
CI
09/05Zinnwald Lithium Begins Drilling At German Site
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,73 M -1,77 M -1,77 M
Net cash 2021 8,29 M 8,52 M 8,52 M
P/E ratio 2021 -21,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,2 M 25,9 M 25,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 32,4%
Chart ZINNWALD LITHIUM PLC
Duration : Period :
Zinnwald Lithium Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZINNWALD LITHIUM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anton du Plessis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Osman Cherif Rifaat CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Jeremy John Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Maxwell Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Anthony Secker Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZINNWALD LITHIUM PLC-52.76%26
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.45.20%21 518
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-29.67%18 941
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-19.59%17 986
THE MOSAIC COMPANY28.46%17 184
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA3.69%11 576