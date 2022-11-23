IN BRIEF: Zinnwald Lithium advances progress at German lithium project

Zinnwald Lithium PLC - High Wycombe, England-based mineral exploration and development company - Updates on its 100%-owned Zinnwald Lithium Project in Germany. Completes 13 in-fill drillholes and 4,311 metres at its core license. Says first assays from four of the drillholes include "long mineralised intervals". Adds that it is awaiting initial assays from the Falkenhain exploration license, which has been extended by three years. At November 23, firm has funds of EUR4.4 million.

"Initial results from an in-fill drill programme at our key deposit to optimise the mine plan and build the scale of our lithium hydroxide output have supported the potential to apply larger scale mining methods that can deliver higher economic returns. Furthermore, testwork programmes related to mineral processing and by-product production are making headway, while studies to advance the various permit applications including the EIA are also advancing. We hope to keep up the pace of activity as we move into 2023," says Chief Executive Anton du Plessis.

Current stock price: 7.13 pence

12-month change: down 61%

