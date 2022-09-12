Advanced search
    ZNWD   GB00BFN4GY99

ZINNWALD LITHIUM PLC

(ZNWD)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-12 am EDT
10.75 GBX   +13.76%
Zinnwald Lithium : Investor Presentation

09/12/2022 | 05:00pm EDT
Focused on becoming an important

supplier to Europe's fast-growing battery sector

September 2022

OVERVIEW

AIM quoted resource company developing the 100% owned Zinnwald Lithium Project in Germany

Attractive

Project

Integrated project to produce battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide

PEA demonstrates pre- tax NPV of $1.6bn and IRR of 39%

Large resource - combined resource of >1m tons LCE

Potential resource upside from nearby exploration licences held

Excellent

Location

35km from Dresden, Germany

In the heart of the European chemical & automotive industries

Established mining district - mining history of over 400 years

Existing infrastructure & skilled labour in the region

Strong Lithium

Demand

Strengthening lithium market fundamentals supported by accelerating switch to EVs & strong government support, particularly in Europe

Lithium product prices have risen over 400% since the beginning of 2021

Lithium demand seen growing at a CAGR of 28% through 2025

Team to

Deliver

Experienced Board with relevant sector & financial skills to advance the Project

Strong team of chemists, geologists and engineers in Germany

3 Investor Presentation I September 2022

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Potential to be a meaningful supplier of battery grade LiOH for the European market - 12ktpa

  • Robust economics with pre-tax NPV8 of US$1.6 bn, IRR of 39% and payback period of 3.3 years
  • Resource to support long life of >35 years
  • Located close to end markets within the heart of the German car industry; security of supply for Europe
  • Simple processing technology / flow sheet confirmed by extensive test work
  • Possibility to utilise existing infrastructure in the region

Saleable by-products with large markets including SOP (fertiliser) and PCC (paper industry)

  • Potential to be a low or "zero waste" operation with possibility to find markets and applications for the bulk of its mined material
  • Opportunity to bring industrial activity and jobs back to a region long steeped in mining history

Zinnwald Project

4 Investor Presentation I September 2022

LITHIUM MARKET DYNAMICS

  • Lithium demand prospects of 3Mt by 2030 and by 5Mt by 2050 growing at an average of 28% p.a through 2025 (Bank of America)
  • Demand growth driven by shift to EVs, which is occurring faster than anticipated
  • Expected shortfall already in 2022; cumulative deficit increasing to ~1 M tonnes LCE by 2030 (Fastmarkets)
  • The spot price of the lithium hydroxide rose over 400% between January 2021 and January 2022 (BMI)
  • Demand for lithium hydroxide expected to grow strongly, especially in Europe, on the back of increased nickel-based battery chemistry applications; nickel-based batteries provide superior cold weather performance and energy density

Lithium carbonate vs hydroxide prices August 2021 - 20221

Lithium market balance2

LCE

5

Investor Presentation I September 2022

1

Source Fastmarkets

2

Source Fastmarkets, Q3 2022 and forward are projections

Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,73 M - -
Net cash 2021 8,29 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -21,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 31,5 M 36,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 31,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anton du Plessis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Osman Cherif Rifaat CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Jeremy John Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Maxwell Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Anthony Secker Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZINNWALD LITHIUM PLC-40.00%32
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-23.14%21 337
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-5.44%20 979
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.46.48%20 659
THE MOSAIC COMPANY43.14%19 418
FERTIGLOBE PLC58.52%12 497