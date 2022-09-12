Zinnwald Lithium : Investor Presentation

The content of information contained in this presentation (the "Presentation") has not been approved by an authorised person within the meaning of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA"). Reliance upon this Presentation for
OVERVIEW
AIM quoted resource company developing the 100% owned Zinnwald Lithium Project in Germany
Attractive
Project
Integrated project to produce battery-grade Lithium Hydroxide
PEA demonstrates pre- tax NPV of $1.6bn and IRR of 39%
Large resource - combined resource of >1m tons LCE
Potential resource upside from nearby exploration licences held
Excellent
Location
35km from Dresden, Germany
In the heart of the European chemical & automotive industries
Established mining district - mining history of over 400 years
Existing infrastructure & skilled labour in the region
Strong Lithium
Demand
Strengthening lithium market fundamentals supported by accelerating switch to EVs & strong government support, particularly in Europe
Lithium product prices have risen over 400% since the beginning of 2021
Lithium demand seen growing at a CAGR of 28% through 2025
Team to
Deliver
Experienced Board with relevant sector & financial skills to advance the Project
Strong team of chemists, geologists and engineers in Germany
PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS
Potential to be a meaningful supplier of battery grade LiOH for the European market - 12ktpa
Robust economics with pre-tax NPV8 of US$1.6 bn, IRR of 39% and payback period of 3.3 years
Resource to support long life of >35 years
Located close to end markets within the heart of the German car industry; security of supply for Europe
Simple processing technology / flow sheet confirmed by extensive test work
Possibility to utilise existing infrastructure in the region
• Saleable by-products with large markets including SOP (fertiliser) and PCC (paper industry)
Potential to be a low or "zero waste" operation with possibility to find markets and applications for the bulk of its mined material
Opportunity to bring industrial activity and jobs back to a region long steeped in mining history
Zinnwald Project
LITHIUM MARKET DYNAMICS
Lithium demand prospects of 3Mt by 2030 and by 5Mt by 2050 growing at an average of 28% p.a through 2025 (Bank of America)
Demand growth driven by shift to EVs, which is occurring faster than anticipated
Expected shortfall already in 2022; cumulative deficit increasing to ~1 M tonnes LCE by 2030 (Fastmarkets)
The spot price of the lithium hydroxide rose over 400% between January 2021 and January 2022 (BMI)
Demand for lithium hydroxide expected to grow strongly, especially in Europe, on the back of increased nickel-based battery chemistry applications; nickel-based batteries provide superior cold weather performance and energy density
Lithium carbonate vs hydroxide prices August 2021 - 20221
Lithium market balance2
LCE
5
1
Source Fastmarkets
2
Source Fastmarkets, Q3 2022 and forward are projections
