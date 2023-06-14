Advanced search
    ZNWD   GB00BFN4GY99

ZINNWALD LITHIUM PLC

(ZNWD)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:29:13 2023-06-14 am EDT
11.03 GBX   -0.90%
Zinnwald Lithium hails drilling progress amid lithium hydroxide focus
AN
04/25Zinnwald Lithium plc Announces Appointment of Stefan Scherer as Non-Executive Director
CI
03/30Zinnwald Lithium : Presentation to Benchmark 2023 Gigafactories conference
PU
Zinnwald Lithium hails drilling progress amid lithium hydroxide focus

06/14/2023 | 09:28am EDT
(Alliance News) - Zinnwald Lithium PLC on Wednesday gave an update on its drilling projects in Germany.

The High Wycombe, England-based Germany-focused lithium development company said it drilled 16.9 kilometres over 56 holes at the Zinnwald licence in total so far. Its project is located around 22 miles from the east German city of Dresden.

Further, it said it had a cash position of EUR20.9 million, up significantly from EUR2.1 million at March 31.

Chief Executive Officer Anton de Plessis said: "We are accelerating multiple workstreams as we focus on completing a bankable feasibility study at our integrated lithium hydroxide project in Germany early in 2024 and expanding the project's size and scope ahead of commencing construction."

Zinnwald shares were 0.5% lower at 11.08 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 16,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 66,4 M 66,4 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 20,0%
Chart ZINNWALD LITHIUM PLC
Duration : Period :
Zinnwald Lithium Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZINNWALD LITHIUM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 11,13 GBX
Average target price 40,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 260%
Managers and Directors
Anton du Plessis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Osman Cherif Rifaat CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Jeremy John Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Graham Maxwell Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Anthony Secker Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZINNWALD LITHIUM PLC56.14%66
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY-11.35%16 456
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD-14.68%14 701
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.-18.49%13 537
THE MOSAIC COMPANY-17.35%12 042
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA-12.03%9 064
