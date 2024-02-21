Zinnwald Lithium PLC - High Wycombe, England-based, Germany-focused lithium development company - Issues an updated independent Mineral Resource Estimate for its 100% owned Zinnwald lithium project located in Saxony, eastern Germany. It says the 2024 MRE update incorporates 26,911 metres of new diamond core drilling across 84 drill holes and a reinterpreted and updated geological model since the previous MRE which was released in September 2018. Zinnwald highlights a 445% increase in tonnes and a 243% increase in contained lithium in the measured and indicated category versus the previous 2018 MRE. Chief Executive Anton du Plessis says: "This establishes the project as the second largest hard rock lithium project by both resource size and contained lithium in the EU and clearly highlights its scale and strategic importance."
Current stock price: 7.42 pence, up 36%
12-month change: down 23%
By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter
