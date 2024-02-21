Zinnwald Lithium Plc is a United Kingdom-based lithium development company. The Company is focused on Zinnwald Lithium Project in Germany to production to supply a suite of battery-grade lithium products to Europe's electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage markets. The Company holds a 50%. interest in, and joint operational control of, Deutsche Lithium, the principal asset of which is the Zinnwald Lithium Project covering approximately 256.5 hectares (ha) and with a 30-year mining license. The Project is located in southeast Germany, which is approximately 35 kilometers (km) from Dresden and adjacent to the border of the Czech Republic. The Zinnwald Lithium Project is located in a granite hosted Sn/W/Li belt. The Company's 100% owned Abbeytown project, which includes five license areas covering an area of approximately 136 square kilometers (km2). The Company's subsidiaries include Deutsche Lithium Holdings Ltd, Deutsche Lithium GmbH, and Erris Zinc Limited.

Sector Agricultural Chemicals