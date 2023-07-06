Zinnwald Lithium PLC - High Wycombe, England-based, Germany-focused lithium development company - Says subsidiary Deutsche Lithium GmbH has been granted an exploration licence covering approximately 4,933.9 hectares in Erzgebirge, Germany. Says the licence complements strategy to develop future operations in this area.
Current stock price: 9.50 pence, up 1.6% on Thursday
12-month change: up 23%
By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter
