Zinnwald Lithium : Deemed Consent Letter to Shareholders

3 June 2021

Dear Shareholder

Zinnwald Lithium plc (the "Company") - request to send or supply documents and information via a website and in electronic form

The articles of association of the Company ("Articles") permit the Company to send or supply notices, documents and information ("Documents and Information") to members in electronic form and via a website.

Increased use of electronic communications will deliver savings to the Company in terms of administration, printing and postage costs, as well as speeding up the provision of information to shareholders. The reduced use of paper will also have environmental benefits.

Under the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (and the Articles), we are required to ask you individually to confirm your agreement to the Company sending or supplying the Documents and Information to you as a member of the Company via www.zinnwaldlithium.com ("Website").

If we do not receive a response from you within 28 days of the date of this letter, then you will be taken to have agreed (under paragraph 10 of Schedule 5 to the Companies Act 2006) that the Company may send or supply the Documents and Information to you via the Website. Therefore, if you agree to the Company sending or supplying the Documents or Information to you via the Website, you need take no further action in relation to this part of the letter. If you would prefer to receive the Documents and Information in paper form rather than via the Website, you will need to let us know by completing the reply slip at the end of this letter and returning it to the Company at Share Registrars Limited at The

Courtyard, 17 West Street, Farnham GU9 7DR

We will notify you when the Documents and Information are available to access on the Website and we will provide you with:

the address of the Website.

the place on the Website where the Documents and Information may be accessed.

details of how to access the Documents or Information.

If the Company is required to restrict the sending of any Documents or Information to any shareholders within the European Economic Area (EEA), for example due to the local laws of the EEA country in which the particular shareholders are resident or otherwise located, we will not be permitted to use electronic means to communicate with any shareholders holding shares of the same class as those shareholders within the EEA. In any such case, we will send you hard copies of the Documents or Information.