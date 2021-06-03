Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Zinnwald Lithium Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZNWD   GB00BFN4GY99

ZINNWALD LITHIUM PLC

(ZNWD)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/03 03:42:23 am
13.812 GBX   +0.45%
03:41aZINNWALD LITHIUM  : Notice of AGM
PU
03:41aZINNWALD LITHIUM  : Form of Proxy
PU
03:41aZINNWALD LITHIUM  : Deemed Consent Letter to Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zinnwald Lithium : Deemed Consent Letter to Shareholders

06/03/2021 | 03:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3 June 2021

Dear Shareholder

Zinnwald Lithium plc (the "Company") - request to send or supply documents and information via a website and in electronic form

The articles of association of the Company ("Articles") permit the Company to send or supply notices, documents and information ("Documents and Information") to members in electronic form and via a website.

Increased use of electronic communications will deliver savings to the Company in terms of administration, printing and postage costs, as well as speeding up the provision of information to shareholders. The reduced use of paper will also have environmental benefits.

Under the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (and the Articles), we are required to ask you individually to confirm your agreement to the Company sending or supplying the Documents and Information to you as a member of the Company via www.zinnwaldlithium.com ("Website").

If we do not receive a response from you within 28 days of the date of this letter, then you will be taken to have agreed (under paragraph 10 of Schedule 5 to the Companies Act 2006) that the Company may send or supply the Documents and Information to you via the Website. Therefore, if you agree to the Company sending or supplying the Documents or Information to you via the Website, you need take no further action in relation to this part of the letter. If you would prefer to receive the Documents and Information in paper form rather than via the Website, you will need to let us know by completing the reply slip at the end of this letter and returning it to the Company at Share Registrars Limited at The

Courtyard, 17 West Street, Farnham GU9 7DR

We will notify you when the Documents and Information are available to access on the Website and we will provide you with:

  • the address of the Website.
  • the place on the Website where the Documents and Information may be accessed.
  • details of how to access the Documents or Information.

If the Company is required to restrict the sending of any Documents or Information to any shareholders within the European Economic Area (EEA), for example due to the local laws of the EEA country in which the particular shareholders are resident or otherwise located, we will not be permitted to use electronic means to communicate with any shareholders holding shares of the same class as those shareholders within the EEA. In any such case, we will send you hard copies of the Documents or Information.

Please also confirm your agreement to the Company sending or supplying the Documents and Information to you in electronic form. If you agree to this, please provide your electronic address, for example an e-mail address, for these purposes.

Please note that there may be particular circumstances in which the Company needs to send Documents or Information to you in hard copy rather than by the Website or e-mail, in which case the Company reserves the right to do so.

Please detach the reply slip below and sign and return it to the Company at the above address, indicating your consent to the Company sending or supplying the Documents and Information to you in electronic form (in accordance with paragraph 6 of Schedule 5 to the Companies Act 2006). Please also provide details of your e-mail address for this purpose in the space provided on the reply slip.

Yours faithfully

Jeremy Martin

Chairman

Zinnwald Lithium plc

........................................................................................................................................

[Detach reply slip]

Return to the address overleaf

I/We agree to the Company's request to send or supply documents and information to me/us in electronic form.

My/our address for such purposes is ……………………………………………………………..

Signed .....................................................

Name .....................................................

Date ........................................................

......................................................................................................................................

ONLY COMPLETE IF REQUIRED

Return to the address overleaf

I/We elect to continue to receive documents and information in hard copy from the Company by post.

Signed .....................................................

Name .....................................................

Date ........................................................

Perivan 261362C

Disclaimer

Zinnwald Lithium plc published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 07:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ZINNWALD LITHIUM PLC
03:41aZINNWALD LITHIUM  : Notice of AGM
PU
03:41aZINNWALD LITHIUM  : Form of Proxy
PU
03:41aZINNWALD LITHIUM  : Deemed Consent Letter to Shareholders
PU
03/18ZINNWALD LITHIUM  : Second Price Monitoring Extn
PU
03/18ZINNWALD LITHIUM  : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
02/25ZINNWALD LITHIUM  : Annual Report and Financial Statements For Year Ended 31 Dec..
PU
02/25ZINNWALD LITHIUM  : Final Results
PU
02/03ZINNWALD LITHIUM  : Corporate Presentation, Q1 2021
PU
2020ZINNWALD LITHIUM  : Corporate Presentation, Q4 2020
PU
2020ERRIS RESOURCES  : Interim Report 30th June 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,22 M -2,70 M -2,70 M
Net cash 2020 4,85 M 5,91 M 5,91 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,28x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 32,7 M 40,0 M 39,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,67x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart ZINNWALD LITHIUM PLC
Duration : Period :
Zinnwald Lithium Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZINNWALD LITHIUM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anton du Plessis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Osman Cherif Rifaat CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Jeremy John Martin Non-Executive Chairman
Aiden Lavelle Chief Operating Officer
Graham Maxwell Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZINNWALD LITHIUM PLC19.57%40
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.66.56%63 516
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION10.35%55 553
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.7.18%12 479
BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)0.00%11 474
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.29.32%11 066