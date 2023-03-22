Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Zinnwald Lithium Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZNWD   GB00BFN4GY99

ZINNWALD LITHIUM PLC

(ZNWD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:09 2023-03-22 pm EDT
8.240 GBX   -0.72%
03:30pZinnwald seeks GBP14 million to support German lithium project
AN
01:37pZinnwald Lithium : Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
PU
03/13RC365 signs deal with Wching; Woodbois raises cash
AN
Summary

Zinnwald seeks GBP14 million to support German lithium project

03/22/2023 | 03:30pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Zinnwald Lithium PLC on Wednesday announced it secured cornerstone commitments for a GBP14 million fundraising at 10.41 pence per share.

The German focused lithium development company said the fundraising is led by AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV, which is subscribing for a 25% stake.

Existing substantial shareholders, Henry Maxey and Mark Tindall are also subscribing for new ordinary shares at the placing price to maintain their pre-existing holdings.

The fund raise will also include a retail offer at the same price. The placing will be conducted via an accelerated bookbuild.

Proceeds from the fundraising will be used to advance the Zinnwald lithium project in Germany, towards a feasibility study for lithium hydroxide and towards the continued exploration of the project.

Separately, the company announced a pretax loss for the year to December 31 of EUR2.4 million compared to EUR1.7 million in the same period a year ago. Like in the previous year, it reported no revenue.

The stock closed 0.7% lower at 8.24 pence each in London on Wednesday.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

