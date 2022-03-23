Zinwell : Announcement of the Company's consolidated financial report for 2021 has been approved by the Board of Directors.
03/23/2022 | 06:17am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: ZINWELL CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/23
Time of announcement
18:07:42
Subject
Announcement of the Company's consolidated
financial report for 2021 has been approved by the
Board of Directors.
Date of events
2022/03/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 31
Statement
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2022/03/23
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/23
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
(2021/01/01~2021/12/31)
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):6,277,543
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):102,975
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(492,532)
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(390,843)
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(370,976)
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(354,207)
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):(1.11)
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):8,557,440
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,147,612
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):6,162,976
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Zinwell Corporation published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 10:15:31 UTC.