  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Zinwell Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2485   TW0002485000

ZINWELL CORPORATION

(2485)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zinwell : Announcement of the Company's consolidated financial report for 2021 has been approved by the Board of Directors.

03/23/2022 | 06:17am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ZINWELL CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/23 Time of announcement 18:07:42
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's consolidated
financial report for 2021 has been approved by the
Board of Directors.
Date of events 2022/03/23 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/03/23
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/03/23
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
(2021/01/01~2021/12/31)
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):6,277,543
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):102,975
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):(492,532)
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):(390,843)
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):(370,976)
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):(354,207)
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):(1.11)
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):8,557,440
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):2,147,612
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):6,162,976
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Zinwell Corporation published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 10:15:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 7 937 M 278 M 278 M
Net income 2020 -151 M -5,29 M -5,29 M
Net cash 2020 2 300 M 80,5 M 80,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -41,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 941 M 208 M 208 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ching Hui Lin General Manager & Director
Wen Shun Ho Director, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Chi Jui Huang Chairman
Ming Yu Huang Independent Director
Chien Te Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZINWELL CORPORATION-14.61%208
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-16.35%4 286
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-5.22%2 038
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-36.42%1 762
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-9.02%878
SERCOMM CORPORATION2.91%680