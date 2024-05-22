Zinzino Interim Report Q1 2024

Towards new heights

We are very pleased with the start of the new year and the outcome of the first quarter. The quarter generated strong profitability

combined­ with a growth of 15% compared to the corresponding ­period last year. This makes the future well for continued progress during the year and the target is profitable growth of at least 20% for the full year 2024.

Focus for 2024

We are working on our strategy for the coming years with purpose and clarity. Our strategy is to support the company's overall vision and goal, which is to inspire positive change both in terms of preventive health and increased prosperity in the world. Zinzino's vision and mission, together with our long-term, ambitious goal of becoming one of the leading companies in our industry, must then be supported­ by our strategy, corporate culture and core values. For 2024, we have some clear strategic objectives to improve further and be well equipped for continued growth. First and foremost, we will continue to focus on the 47 markets we currently operate in while continuing to develop new markets. We intend to launch Zinzino in 3-6 new markets this year and we will do so in a cost-effective way.

The next point is that we will continue to work on both new product launches and preventive health tests, and to collect data which we will use to support our products and further studies. The third point is that we will continue to invest in technology to support our goals and we want to ensure that these systems are efficient and can handle our rapid growth. The goal is also that our systems will provide us with increased economies of scale in the future, including improved systems and tools for our distribution apparatus. The fourth point is that we are looking for companies that we can acquire to add growth, develop new markets and gain access to new distribution channels and product areas. All of this will support us in the further development of Zinzino. In this quarter we already realised this type of

collaboration­when we concluded the strategic agreement with ACN in the US and to that we will add the recently completed acquisition of Xellis. I can also see that there will be more acquisitions in the years to come. The final point is that we will continue to build our brand with test-based dietary supplements. Building a brand takes time, which means it's a long-term and painstaking effort that we're ­under­taking online, on social media, with packaging design and building our corporate culture and everything else that supports a global brand.

We will follow our clear strategy and, as mentioned earlier, we believe in further growth in the future, with increased economies of scale as a result. This in turn will allow us to further develop our company, establish ourselves in even more markets, make further investments and carry out more mergers and acquisitions. Going forward, we will continue to focus on simplifying and improving our business by ­increasing our efficiency and quality. We will focus further on preventive health and profitable growth, creating a great company for our shareholders, employees, customers and distributors.

"Inspire Change in Life"

Dag Bergheim Pettersen

CEO Zinzino