Zinzino Interim Report Q1 2024

Interim Report Q1 2024
This is Zinzino
Zinzino is a global direct sales company from Scandinavia specialising in test-based, personalised dietary supplements and
scientific skin care. It is a limited liability company with shares listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company's scientifically proven dietary supplements are available in more than 100 markets worldwide. Zinzino owns the Swiss biotech skin care brand HANZZ+HEIDII and the Norwegian research and production units BioActive Foods AS and Faun Pharma AS. The company's head office is located in Gothenburg, Sweden, with additional offices in Europe, Asia, USA and Australia.
A brief history
2007 - Zinzino AB is launched. The company's principal business is to own and develop companies in direct sales and related activities.
2009 - Zinzino Nordic AB is acquired, partly through a non-cash share issue to the owners of Zinzino Nordic AB and partly through a subscription in the preferential rights issue that Zinzino Nordic AB carried out in December. Through this, Zinzino AB obtains control over 97% of the votes and 92% of the capital of Zinzino Nordic AB. By the reporting date, the ownership share had increased to 93% of capital.
2010 - Zinzino shares are listed for trading on the Aktietorget stock market.
2011 - The Group was expanded with companies in Estonia and Lithuania.
2012 - Companies were started in Latvia and Iceland.
2013 - A company is launched in the USA.
2014 - The Group further expands with companies in Poland and the Netherlands. In the same year, Zinzino AB acquires
BioActive Foods AS and 85% of shares in Faun Pharma AS. This year, Zinzino AB is also listed for trading on Nasdaq OMX First North.
2015 - A company is launched in Canada and the ownership share in Faun Pharma AS is increased to 98.8%.
2016 - A subsidiary is launched in Germany.
Sales are launched in all countries in the EU. 2017 - Sales in Switzerland are launched.
2018 - New subsidiaries in Romania and Italy.
2019 - New subsidiaries in Australia and India.
2020 - Acquisition of VMA Life in Singapore.
Zinzino moves up to the premier segment of the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.
2021 - Sales launch in South Africa.
2022 - Acquisition of Enhanzz IP AG and Enhanzz Global AG.
2023 - Sales launch in Turkey and Mexico.
2 Zinzino AB - Interim Report Q1 2024
Zinzino Interim Report Q1 2024
January - March
• Total revenue amounted to SEK 454.5 (393.7) million, corresponding to a growth of 15% (18%)
• Gross profit amounted to SEK 160.9 (130,7) million and the gross profit margin was 35.4% (33.2%)
• EBITDA amounted to SEK 51.7 (44.4) million and the EBITDA margin was 11.4% (11.3%)
• Cash flow from operating activities totalled SEK 3.1 (65.0) million
• Cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet date totalled SEK 328.1 (216.4) million
Significant events after the report period
-
On 12th of May 2024, Zinzino acquired the rights to Luxembourg-based Xelliss SA's distributor
database, inventory and IP rights. The fixed purchase price amounts to EUR 2 million, and conditional additional purchase prices of a maximum of EUR 8 million can be added.
3 Zinzino AB - Interim Report Q1 2024
Towards new heights
We are very pleased with the start of the new year and the outcome of the first quarter. The quarter generated strong profitability
combined with a growth of 15% compared to the corresponding period last year. This makes the future well for continued progress during the year and the target is profitable growth of at least 20% for the full year 2024.
Focus for 2024
We are working on our strategy for the coming years with purpose and clarity. Our strategy is to support the company's overall vision and goal, which is to inspire positive change both in terms of preventive health and increased prosperity in the world. Zinzino's vision and mission, together with our long-term, ambitious goal of becoming one of the leading companies in our industry, must then be supported by our strategy, corporate culture and core values. For 2024, we have some clear strategic objectives to improve further and be well equipped for continued growth. First and foremost, we will continue to focus on the 47 markets we currently operate in while continuing to develop new markets. We intend to launch Zinzino in 3-6 new markets this year and we will do so in a cost-effective way.
The next point is that we will continue to work on both new product launches and preventive health tests, and to collect data which we will use to support our products and further studies. The third point is that we will continue to invest in technology to support our goals and we want to ensure that these systems are efficient and can handle our rapid growth. The goal is also that our systems will provide us with increased economies of scale in the future, including improved systems and tools for our distribution apparatus. The fourth point is that we are looking for companies that we can acquire to add growth, develop new markets and gain access to new distribution channels and product areas. All of this will support us in the further development of Zinzino. In this quarter we already realised this type of
collaborationwhen we concluded the strategic agreement with ACN in the US and to that we will add the recently completed acquisition of Xellis. I can also see that there will be more acquisitions in the years to come. The final point is that we will continue to build our brand with test-based dietary supplements. Building a brand takes time, which means it's a long-term and painstaking effort that we're undertaking online, on social media, with packaging design and building our corporate culture and everything else that supports a global brand.
We will follow our clear strategy and, as mentioned earlier, we believe in further growth in the future, with increased economies of scale as a result. This in turn will allow us to further develop our company, establish ourselves in even more markets, make further investments and carry out more mergers and acquisitions. Going forward, we will continue to focus on simplifying and improving our business by increasing our efficiency and quality. We will focus further on preventive health and profitable growth, creating a great company for our shareholders, employees, customers and distributors.
"Inspire Change in Life"
Dag Bergheim Pettersen
CEO Zinzino
Dag Bergheim Pettersen, CEO, Zinzino
4 Zinzino AB - Interim Report Q1 2024
Financial Summary (SEK million)
01/01/2024
01/01/2023
01/01/2023
Key group figures
31/03/2024
31/03/2023
31/12/2023
Total revenue
454.5
393.7
1,766.4
Net sales
433.7
373.9
1,674.8
Sales growth
15%
18%
22%
Gross profit
160.9
130.7
648.0
Gross profit margin
35.4%
33.2%
36.7%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation
51.7
44.4
240.6
Operating margin before depreciation and amortisation
11.4%
11.3%
13.6%
Operating profit
44.6
37.7
208.8
Operating margin
9.8%
9.6%
11.8%
Profit/loss before tax
44.7
36.9
210.0
Net profit
35.5
29.3
164.0
Net margin
7.8%
7.4%
9.3%
Net earnings per share after tax before dilution, SEK
1.04
0.86
4.83
Net earnings per share after tax at full dilution, SEK
0.96
0.85
4.73
Cash flow from operating activities
3.1
65.0
246.1
Cash and cash equivalents
328.1
216.4
321.2
Equity/assets ratio
32.7%
26.6%
31.3%
Group equity per share before dilution, SEK
9.21
5.46
7.78
Number of issued shares on average for the period
33,941,596
33,860,563
33,885,937
Average number of issued shares for the period with full dilution
37,097,971
34,326,595
34,612,867
Zinzino's outlook and financial goals
The average growth in sales at Zinzino for the period 2024-2026 shall be a minimum of 20% and operating margin
before depreciation/amortisation shall exceed 10% during the period. The dividend policy shall be at least 50% of the Group's net profit as long as liquidity and the equity/assets ratio allow.
5 Zinzino AB - Interim Report Q1 2024
Significant events during and after the first quarter of 2024
Strategic partnership in Europe with North American direct sales company ACN
In January 2024, Zinzino concluded a strategic agreement to partner with the North American company ACN, a direct sales company in
telecommunications,energy and essential services for homes and businesses that has decided to discontinue its distributor-led sales
activities in Europe. The agreement between the companies includes Zinzino acquiring the rights to ACN's European distributor database free of charge, which will be integrated with Zinzino's existing techno logy platform in the future. The strategic partnership for Europe is
expected to generate growth through the synergies arising from the joint networks.
In conjunction with the agreement, ACN has, via the holding company Manna Holdings LLC, invested in Zinzino through the purchase of 149,468 Zinzino B shares for SEK 10.4 million via a directed rights
issue of B shares. The rights issue was approved by Zinzino's Board of Directors based on the issue authorisation granted by the Annual
General Meeting on 31 May 2023. The subscription price in the
directed issue was set at SEK 69.73 per new share, corresponding to the volume-weighted average price of Zinzino's shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market between 22/01/2024 and 26/01/2024. In view of this, it was the Board of Directors' assessment that the subscription price reflected the prevailing demand and market conditions and was thus to be considered as market-based. The directed issue
increases the number of B shares in the company by 149,468 to a total of 28,977,672. The total number of shares after the increase amounted to 34,091,064. The dilution amounted to 0.4%, calculated on the total number of shares in the company upon completion of the directed issue. Zinzino's share capital increases through the directed issue by SEK 14,947 to SEK 3,409,106.
Zinzino acquires assets in Xelliss, based in Luxembourg
On 12th of May 2024, Zinzino acquired the rights to Luxembourg- based Xelliss SA's distributor database, inventory and IP rights to the product lines. Xelliss is a global direct sales company based in Luxembourg. The brand portfolio offers a range of natural and innova-
tive products in wellness, nutrition and cosmetics, based on the micro algae spirulina produced in-house. The business, which in the previous year had a turnover of approximately EUR 8 million, is expected to be able to create strong growth through the synergies that arise in the joint networks. The gross margins in the business are good and profitability will therefore be able to develop very well by utilizing Zinzino's existing technical platform and organization. Upon entry, Zinzino will pay a fixed purchase price of EUR 2 million divided between 50% cash and 50% newly issued Zinzino shares. In addition, conditional additional purchase prices based on sales development generated by the acquired distributor organization during the period 2024-2029 will apply. The total additional purchase prices are estimated to amount to 4.0 million EUR but could reach up to 8.0 million EUR at maximum outcome and will be regulated entirely with newly issued Zinzino shares. The cash portion of the purchase price is financed with own cash.
6 Zinzino AB - Interim Report Q1 2024
Sales and profit
Q1 2024
Sales Q1
In total, revenues in the first quarter increased by 15% to SEK 454.5 (393.7) million compared to the corresponding period last year. Also in local currencies, revenues increased by 15% compared to the corresponding period last year.
Nordic countries
In the Nordic countries, total revenue decreased by 7% to SEK 68.1 (73.6) million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the corresponding period last year. In Sweden, new sales and distributor activity increased, with similar trends in Norway, although to a lesser extent. The region's other markets performed less well with lower activity and low new sales. In general for the region, new distributors
are expected to generate increased revenues in the longer term as
it takes time to build new customer bases. Zinzino continuously
implements measures to increase new sales in all countries in the Nordic region.
Total external revenues in Faun Pharma AS, the Group's subsidiary and manufacturing unit, was unchanged and totalled SEK 27.6 (27.6) million for the first quarter. This corresponded to a growth of 3% compared to previous year.
Overall, the Nordic countries, Zinzino and Faun combined, accounted for 21% (26%) of the Group's total revenues in the first quarter of 2024.
Baltic countries
In the Baltic countries, revenues increased by 13% to SEK 23.8
(21.1) million in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year. As before, sales growth during the quarter was mainly
driven by the Lithuanian market, with the highest share of the region's revenue. Lithuania has had a consistently high level of distributor
activity for an extended period. Latvia and Estonia also performed well during the first quarter with increased distributor activity and new sales. The head office continues to support the local sales orga nisations in the relatively mature markets of the region. Overall, the region accounted for 5% (5%) of the Group's total revenues in the first quarter of 2024.
Central Europe
In the first quarter of 2024, total revenue increased by 31% compared to the corresponding period last year and amounted to SEK 119.5 (90.9) million. The favourable performance in the region continued in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in the first quarter of 2024. As in the past, growth is being driven by the efficient and intertwined distributor organisations in the region. Synergy effects in the distribution chain from the acquisition of Enhanzz also greatly contributed to the strong performance. The DACH region thus consolidated its position as the fastest-growing region in absolute terms through high activity among both existing and new distributors. In addition, subscription revenue from the large and fast-growing customer base was very high. In total, the region accounted for 25% (23%) of the Group's total revenue in the first quarter of 2024.
Growth per region Q1 2024 vs Q1 2023
Faun Pharma AS
Africa
APAC
North America
Baltic countries
Southern &
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Central Europe
Nordic countries
-20%
0
20%
40%
60%
80%
SEK
Local currency
Sales per region Q1 2024
Central Europe, 25%
Nordic countries, 15%
Faun
Pharma AS, 6%
Eastern
Africa, 1%
Europe,
APAC, 3%
21%
North America, 8%
Baltic countries, 5%
Southern &
Western Europe,
16%
Countries in regions:
Nordic countries
Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, Iceland,
Norway, Sweden
Baltic countries
Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
Central Europe
Austria, Germany, Switzerland
Eastern Europe
Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
Southern & Western Europe
Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain,
United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg,
Malta, Slovenia, Turkey
North America
Canada, USA, Mexico
APAC
Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore,
Taiwan, Thailand
Africa
South Africa
7 Zinzino AB - Interim Report Q1 2024
Eastern Europe
Total revenue in the region increased by 1% compared to the corresponding period last year and amounted to SEK 93.8 (92.5) million. During the quarter, the strong performance in Poland, Romania, the
Czech Republic and Slovakia continued with high distributor activity and many new distributors and customers. Subscription revenues also increased during the quarter. In Hungary, revenues decreased compared to the corresponding period last year following reduced distributor activity and subscription base. Zinzino carries out several revenue-stimulating activities in the region such as regional events to increase activity among distributors. Overall, the region accounted
for 21% (24%) of the Group's total revenues in the first quarter of 2024.
Southern & Western Europe
Total revenue for the region increased by 44% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year and amounted to SEK 70.6 (49.0) million. Strong performance in virtually all countries in the region, with the largest share of revenue coming from the Netherlands, while new sales increased significantly in the UK and Spain. The strong performance in both countries was largely
attributableto the new distributors that joined from ACN after the strategic partnership was initiated. The newly launched Turkish market also contributed to the region's strong performance with high distributor activity, which in a short time has built an impressive
distributor organisation and customer subscription base. In Greece and Cyprus, a new distributor cluster has emerged and driven sales growth, which continued in the first quarter. The local sales managers support the distributor organisations, which are largely in
the process of being built through coordinating distributor meetings and in dialogue with the head office in Gothenburg. Zinzino continues to support distributors in the region during the build-up phase of the customer bases, driving the important customer subscription
revenue . Overall, the region accounted for 16% (12%) of the Group's total revenues in the first quarter of 2024.
North America
In North America, revenue increased by 81% compared to the first quarter last year and amounted to SEK 35.4 (19.6) million. The strong performance during the quarter was driven by the activities of both existing and new distributors in the US, where both initial orders and subscription orders increased in large numbers during the quarter. In addition, Mexico continued to increase sales thanks to the solid work carried out by the new distributors in Mexico, who in a short time have driven up sales to high levels. The high level of interest and activity among distributors has built an impressive distributor organisation and subscription base in a very short time. Overall, the strong performance of both experienced and new distributors in the US, Mexico and Canada has contributed to the region accounting for 8% (5%) of the Group's total revenue in the first quarter of 2024.
APAC
Total revenue in the APAC region decreased by 21% compared to the corresponding period last year and amounted to SEK 12.4
(15.6) million. This follows generally weak performance in the region during the quarter with the exception of Hong Kong, which increased against a weaker first quarter last year. Zinzino continues to support the local sales offices and distributor organisations in the region but with a differentiated and cost-effective strategy in order to allocate more resources and capital towards the profitable European markets. During the first quarter, organisational changes have been imple-
8 Zinzino AB - Interim Report Q1 2024
mented in the region to increase sales and relaunch the concept to
attract new distributors. Overall, the APAC region accounted for 3% (4%) of the Group's total revenues in the first quarter of 2024.
Africa
Total revenue in the region for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 13% to SEK 3.3 (3.8) million. Revenues for the region includes revenue for the other countries in the region which, as before, are handled via Zinzino's global webshop pending the opening of the markets under their own local flag. During the quarter, there has been a continued focus on building on the local distributor organisation and associated customer base. During the first quarter,
the region's subscription sales from the existing customer base
increased while the trend of reduced distributor activity continued, resulting in a slowdown in the inflow of new customers and
distributors . Overall, Africa accounted for 1% (1%) of the Group's total revenues in the first quarter of 2024.
Sales per product segment
The Zinzino Health product area increased in the first quarter of 2024 by 18% to SEK 394.8 (333.4) million and represented 87% (85%) of total revenue. The Skincare product area decreased by 10% to SEK 7.6 (8.5) million, which corresponded to 2% (2%) of total
revenue . External sales in Faun Pharma AS were at the same level as the corresponding period last year and amounted to SEK 27.2 (27.3) million, corresponding to 6% (7%) of total revenue. Other revenue, including coffee sales, amounted to SEK 24.9 (24.5) million, which corresponded to the remaining 5% (6%) of revenue for the first quarter of 2024.
Growth strategy
A common feature of Zinzino's emerging markets is that they are run by committed distributors working with a structured and active approach. They have a wide network of contacts across the borders to neighbouring countries, but with the company's geographic
expansion, also over longer distances. Work is carried out with a strong focus on Zinzino's Balance concept, which has been positively received by a large number of new customers in the company's
many newly established markets.
Zinzino is working long-term and investing considerable resources in the development of IT systems and marketing tools, which generate growth in both the short and the long term. When the company
implementsan expansion into a new market, this occurs mainly when the company's market analysis shows that there are good opportunities to establish an effective sales organisation locally. This is primarily achieved via contacts to the already-established
sales organisationsin neighbouring markets. This is precisely the reason for the good sales performance in the company's newly established markets. These contacts can occasionally also carry across continents, which has been behind the launch in Australia and India as well as the newly established markets of Turkey and Mexico. Establishment can also take place through strategic
acquisitionsor partnerships. The establishment model follows the same concept with customisation of websites and marketing
materials in the local anguages.l Through the global webshop,
SEK million 454.5
(393.7)
Sales
Sales per product segment Q1 2024
87%
Health
SEK 394.8 (333.4) million
2%
Skincare
SEK 7.6 (8.5) million
6%
Faun
SEK 27.2 (27.3) million
5%
Other revenue
SEK 24.9 (24.5) million
9 Zinzino AB - Interim Report Q1 2024
Results and financial position Q1 2024
SEK
million
EBITDA %
500
12%
450
11%
400
350
10%
300
250
9%
200
8%
150
100
7%
50
6%
0
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
Q1 2024
Total revenue
Gross profit
EBITDA margin
Zinzino covers a total of over 100 different countries around the world. This approach reduces the pressure on the organisation to open full-scale markets, which requires large internal resources that can now be fully allocated to the ongoing projects around the world.
Results and financial position Q1 2024
Results
Gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 amounted to SEK 160.9 (130.7) million and the gross profit margin was 35.4% (33.2%). The margin improvement was driven by the effects of the incremental price adjustments, the change in the geographical mix and adjustments to the remuneration model for distributors, which together worked well in offsetting the increase in raw material prices.
The Group's operating profit before depreciation/amortisation amounted to SEK 51.7 (44.4) million and the EBITDA margin was 11.4% (11.3%). The improved EBITDA margin compared with the correspon ding period last year was mainly attributable to the good profitability at gross level in combination with the efficiency improvements that resulted from the process initiated in the autumn of 2022 and the resulting economies of scale.
Operating profit amounted to SEK 44.6 (37.7) million and the
operating margin was 9.8% (9.6%). Profit before tax amounted to SEK 44.7 (36.9) million and net profit to SEK 35.5 (29.3) million.
Depreciation/amortisation and impairment Depreciation/amortisation and impairment for the quarter have been charged to the profit/loss for the period in the amount of SEK 7.1 (6.6) million, of which SEK 0.8 (0.8) million relates to depreciation of tangible fixed assets and SEK 6.3 (5.8) million relates to amortisation of intangible fixed assets. Of this, SEK 4.5 (4.3) million is depreciation of right-of-useassets in accordance with IFRS 16.
Inventories
The group's total inventory at the balance sheet date amounted to SEK 246.8 (178.8) million, where the company has generally increased inventory levels in recent years to secure deliveries. At the same time, the company has increased the number of external
warehousesin line with the strategic expansion to meet the increased demand and reduce lead times in the delivery process. During the first quarter of 2024, great focus has been placed on securing production at Faun Pharma but also at the supplier Lysi to meet the increased demand. All in all, the measures have meant that the raw material inventory has increased by approximately SEK 20 million since the end of year 2023. At the same time, the external finished goods stocks have also raised the levels further to secure deliveries during strong sales growth. The largest increases among external finished goods inventories were accounted for by the following
warehouses,France (approx. SEK 10 million), Poland (approx. SEK 10 million) and the US (approx. SEK 6 million), this compared to the respective inventory values as of 31/12/2023.
Financial position
On the balance sheet date, cash totalled SEK 328.1 (216.4) million. Cash flow from operating activities in the first quarter of 2024 totalled SEK 3.1 (65.0) million after high capital tied up in inventory.
10 Zinzino AB - Interim Report Q1 2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Zinzino AB published this content on 22 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2024 06:06:25 UTC.