ZINZINO AB (PUBL): Zinzino VitaminD Test and ZinoShine+ launch

The global health and wellness brand from Scandinavia sets out to bring a vitamin D deficient population back on track with the latest addition to their test-based nutrition strategy. The new, scientific at-home blood test reveals the individual vitamin D status and the new all-natural, vegan food supplement helps to either maintain or boost it.

More than one billion people are currently estimated to be vitamin D deficient, and a majority doesn't even know it. The sun is our most natural source of vitamin D, but our lifestyle, age, sunscreen routine, skin type and even where we live may impact our ability to spark that synthesis. This affects the health of our body's immune system, its ability to absorb calcium and keep our bones healthy and muscles functioning. Our vitamin D needs are individual, and they are not constant. We need to monitor our levels throughout the year to keep track.

The new at-home blood test fortifies Zinzino's position as pioneers of personalized nutrition by driving preventive health on an individual basis. The VitaminD Test lets you know whether you're good to go or if it's time to increase your levels. It is completely confidential and scientifically based with intuitive instructions, easy-to-understand graphics, and personalized recommendations. The analysis is performed by Vitas Analytical Services - an independent GMP-certified laboratory based in Norway and a world leader in dried blood spot testing.

- This is a very exciting next step in our ambition to change the concept of health and empower people with the tools that help them stay on top of their personal wellbeing, says Dag Bergheim Pettersen, Zinzino CEO. Offering individual blood tests is a natural part of our supplement range. We have been at the forefront of test-based nutrition for a decade now and taking the guesswork out of a healthier way of living is our everyday motto.

Dag Bergheim Pettersen acknowledges the fact that a lot of people are literally in the dark when it comes to understanding the essential "sunshine nutrient", including the individual solutions needed to properly manage their vitamin D status.

- We want to be an inspiration and a driving force in changing the status quo on vitamin D, by telling people not only how it is, which most tests do, but also what they can do about it to improve their health long-term.

True to their holistic perspective on health, Zinzino offers the VitaminD Test as a precursor to ZinoShine+, an all-natural food supplement with broad-spectrum magnesium and vegan vitamin D3 in its most bioactive form. ZinoShine+ allows you to tailor the dose easily and naturally throughout the year according to your current status from the VitaminD Test.

The VitaminD Test and ZinoShine+ are available for order from Zinzino now.

