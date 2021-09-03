Zinzino () : Preliminary sales report August 2021 (Regulatory)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT AUGUST 2021 Fri, Sep 03, 2021 15:00 CET

Strong sales growth during August; Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 14%, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in August for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 13% to SEK 92.2 (81.9) million due to strong growth in several regions. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 37% and amounted to SEK 4.8 (3.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 14% to SEK 97.0 (85.4) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - August 2021 increased by 23% to SEK 851.3 (690.9) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 21- A ug 20- A ug Change YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Change The Nordics 27.2 29.8 -9% 241.3 252.8 -5% Central Europe 17.2 15.3 12% 142.9 109.2 31% East Europe 24.5 19.6 25% 209.8 163.1 29% South & West Europe 9.8 7.2 36% 91.0 47.7 91% The Baltics 5.0 4.9 2% 46.0 43.3 6% North America 4.0 3.6 11% 33.0 25.5 29% Asia-Pacific 4.5 1.5 200% 46.0 12.5 268% Zinzino 92.2 81.9 13% 810.0 654.1 24% Faun Pharma 4.8 3.5 37% 41.3 36.8 12% Zinzino Group 97.0 85.4 14% 851.3 690.9 23%

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser:

Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 15:00 the 3rd of September 2021.



Zinzino is a global D2C company from Scandinavia specializing in biomarker-based, personalized nutrition and health tech. Founded in 2005, it is a public limited company with its shares listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. Their test-based, scientifically proven nutritional supplements are currently available on 97 markets across the world.

Zinzino owns the Norwegian research and production units BioActive Foods AS and Faun Pharma AS. The company headquarters is in Gothenburg, Sweden with additional offices in Finland, Latvia, Norway, USA, Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia and India.

