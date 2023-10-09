October 7, 2023

Dear Zion Shareholders and Supporters,

In light of recent events and concerns, we wanted to reach out to our shareholders and supporters with an update regarding our operations and staff in Israel.

We have made contact with our Israeli staff. All our staff in Israel are safe and accounted for. Our drill pad / re-completion site remains unaffected at this time, and our office in Israel remains secure. We are taking precautionary measures set by the government.

Your years of support and prayers for Israel are an incredible encouragement to the Jewish people.

It's during times like these that we're reminded of the importance of prayer. We're incredibly grateful for you, who stand with Israel during difficult times.

We ask for your continued prayers for the safety and well-being of everyone in Israel.

Psalm 121:4-5; 7:

"Indeed, he who watches over Israel will neither slumber nor sleep. The Lord watches over you - the Lord is your shade at your right hand. The Lord will keep you from all harm - he will watch over your life."

Sincerely,

Rob Dunn

CEO, Zion Oil & Gas