Zion Oil & Gas : 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders video recap – Zion Oil & Gas Shareholder Proxy Vote Information

2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders video recap can be found HERE .

Proxy Vote

All shareholders of Zion Oil & Gas who owned shares of stock on April 11, 2022, are able to vote their shares by proxy as soon as they receive their control number.

The proxy statement was filed on April 11, 2022. You may view it here.

There are two types of shareholders: Registered and Beneficial.

Registered means the shareholder has their shares held with our transfer agent, AST Financial.

Beneficial means the shareholder has their shares held by a broker like Fidelity or TD Ameritrade, for example.

Simplest way?

Whether you have registered shares or beneficial shares (or both), you may vote by calling this number: (866) 356-7814

(Note: there may be a wait time for an agent to answer.)

We encourage you to vote FOR all the proposals if asked. You may review the proposals here.

REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS If you hold shares as a registered shareholder (with AST Financial), you should have received your 11-digit control number in the mail and/or by email. Using your 11-digit control number, we encourage you to vote your shares onlinehere or by calling 1-800-PROXIES (1-800-776-9437) in the United States or 1-718-921-8500 from outside the United States. If you do not yet have your proxy information in the mail and do not have your control number to vote, please call Zion Shareholder Services Number to get your control number - 1-844-699-6645

BENEFICIAL SHAREHOLDERS If you hold your shares with a broker (example: TD Ameritrade, RobinHood, ETrade, etc.), you will receive your voting instructions from them on their electronic platform and/or in the mail. Once you obtain your control number from your broker, we encourage you to vote your shares through your broker's platform or online here. If you do not yet have your proxy information in the mail and do not have your control number to vote, please contact your broker to obtain your control number.

Note: You may receive a call and/or further emails reminding you that you may vote your shares by proxy.