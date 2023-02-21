Zion Oil & Gas : Current Report - Form 8-K

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

February 21, 2023

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc.

Delaware

12655 North Central Expressway, Suite 1000, Dallas, TX75243

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 214-221-4610

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 21, 2023, an Amendment No. 1 to the Prospectus Supplement was filed to amend the Prospectus Supplement dated December 15, 2021 ("Original Prospectus Supplement"). This Amendment No. 1 to the Original Prospectus Supplement should be read in conjunction with the Original Prospectus Supplement and the base Prospectus dated December 1, 2021. This Amendment No. 1 is incorporated by reference into the Original Prospectus Supplement. This Amendment No. 1 is not complete without, and may not be delivered or utilized except in connection with, the Original Prospectus Supplement, including any amendments or supplements thereto.

Dividend Reinvestment and Common Stock Purchase Plan (the "Plan")

Our Plan under the section Obtaining Certificates and Transferring or Selling Shares on page S-7 of the Prospectus Supplement reads as follows:

On receipt of a request to sell some of or all the Plan shares, the Plan Agent will sell the shares on the open market no later than three business days after receipt of the request and will send the proceeds less a service charge of $5 and applicable brokerage commissions of only $0.03 per share sold (e.g., if 100 shares sold, commission is $3.00).

On February 21, 2023, an Amendment to the Transfer Agency and Registrar Services Agreement was executed between Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. and the American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the Plan Agent, to change the Out-of-Pocket Pricing from the Sales of Shares at $5.00 per sale and $0.03 per share to Sales of Shares at $5.00 per sale and $0.02 per share with an effective date of February 21, 2023. The section Obtaining Certificates and Transferring or Selling Shares on page S-7 of the Prospectus Supplement shall read as follow:

On receipt of a request to sell some of or all the Plan shares, the Plan Agent will sell the shares on the open market no later than three business days after receipt of the request and will send the proceeds less a service charge of $5 and applicable brokerage commissions of only $0.02 per share sold (e.g., if 100 shares sold, commission is $2).

Accordingly, all references in the Original Prospectus Supplement continue, except the details under this Amendment No. 1. All other Plan features, conditions and terms remain unchanged.

Date: February 21, 2023 Zion Oil and Gas, Inc. By: /s/ Robert Dunn Robert Dunn Chief Executive Officer

