Zion Oil & Gas : Modification to Rights of Security Holders - Form 8-K

December 14, 2022

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc.

Delaware

001-33228 20-0065053 (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

12655 North Central Expressway, Suite 1000, Dallas, TX75243

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 214-221-4610

Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

On December 14, 2022, Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (the "Company") executed an Amendment to certain Warrant Agent Agreements (the "Agreements") between the Company and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, a New York limited liability trust company with offices at 6201 15th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11219 ("AST"). The Company has implemented Agreements with AST as the Company's Warrant Agent (the "Warrant Agent"), under a Warrant Agent Agreement dated August 1, 2014 for the Warrant ZNWAA [trading under the symbol ZNOGW] and under a Warrant Agent Agreement dated October 12, 2017 for the Warrant ZNWAG.

The Warrant ZNWAA [trading under the symbol ZNOGW] has an expiration date of January 31, 2023 and Warrant ZNWAG has an expiration date of January 8, 2023.

Pursuant to Section 3.2 of the Warrant Agent Agreements, the Company in its sole discretion extended the duration of the above Warrants by delaying the Expiration Dates and such extension shall be identical in duration among all of the Warrants. The Company is extending the duration of the Warrant ZNWAA [trading under the symbol ZNOGW] by one (1) year from the expiration date of January 31, 2023 to January 31, 2024. The Company is extending the duration of the Warrant ZNWAG by one (1) year from the expiration date of January 8, 2023 to January 8, 2024.

Pursuant to Section 3.1, the Company in its sole discretion may lower the Warrant Price at any time prior to the Expiration Date, provided that any such reduction shall be identical among all of the Warrants. The Company in its sole discretion hereby reduces the exercise price from $1.00 to $0.25 of the Warrant ZNWAG.

Exhibit 4.1 Amendment to Warrant Agent Agreements effective December 14, 2022 between Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, as Warrant Agent

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. Date: December 14, 2022 By: /s/ Robert Dunn Robert Dunn Chief Executive Officer

