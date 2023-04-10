Zion Oil & Gas : Update on SEC Investigation – Zion Oil & Gas

April 10, 2023: Zion Oil & Gas Update

Dear Zion Shareholders and Supporters,

We are pleased to inform you that the SEC notified us on April 5, 2023, that it has concluded its investigation into our company, which began in 2018, and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action against Zion Oil & Gas.

This outcome is a testament to our company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and transparency in all our operations.

We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude for your unwavering support and trust in Zion Oil & Gas throughout this process. Your confidence in our mission and operations has been invaluable as we have navigated through this challenging period.

As we continue our work in the Megiddo-Jezreel Valley, we remain dedicated to upholding the highest levels of compliance, accountability, and transparency. We will keep you updated on our progress as we advance our exploration efforts and strive to achieve our goals.

Once again, thank you for standing with us during this time. We give full glory to God for His powerful ongoing deliverance for Zion during this season of Passover! We appreciate your continued support and prayers, and we are excited to move forward together on our mission to explore for oil and gas in Israel.

Sincerely,

Rob Dunn

CEO

