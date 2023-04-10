Advanced search
    ZNOG   US9896961094

ZION OIL & GAS, INC.

(ZNOG)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:52:57 2023-04-06 pm EDT
0.0911 USD   +1.22%
Zion Oil & Gas : Update on SEC Investigation – Zion Oil & Gas
PU
04/06Zion Oil & Gas Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/27ZION OIL & GAS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Zion Oil & Gas : Update on SEC Investigation – Zion Oil & Gas

04/10/2023 | 09:16am EDT
April 10, 2023: Zion Oil & Gas Update

Dear Zion Shareholders and Supporters,

We are pleased to inform you that the SEC notified us on April 5, 2023, that it has concluded its investigation into our company, which began in 2018, and does not intend to recommend an enforcement action against Zion Oil & Gas.

This outcome is a testament to our company's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity and transparency in all our operations.

We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude for your unwavering support and trust in Zion Oil & Gas throughout this process. Your confidence in our mission and operations has been invaluable as we have navigated through this challenging period.

As we continue our work in the Megiddo-Jezreel Valley, we remain dedicated to upholding the highest levels of compliance, accountability, and transparency. We will keep you updated on our progress as we advance our exploration efforts and strive to achieve our goals.

Once again, thank you for standing with us during this time. We give full glory to God for His powerful ongoing deliverance for Zion during this season of Passover! We appreciate your continued support and prayers, and we are excited to move forward together on our mission to explore for oil and gas in Israel.

Sincerely,

Rob Dunn
CEO

For each $250.00 UNIT you receive:

  • $250.00 of ZNOG Stock for today's high-low average (if purchased before 4 pm Eastern).
  • 500 Warrants with an exercise price of $0.05 each for 90 days.

You can purchase these UNITS until Zion raises $7.5 million or until 11:59 pm (your current time) on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

The Warrants will first become exercisable depending on the purchase date over three periods:

  1. April 10 - 27, exercisable on May 2 for 90 days.

Bonus:

Those who purchase UNITS and sign up (or are already enrolled) for Automatic Monthly Investments (AMI), will receive:

50 Additional Warrants if enrolled for at least $50/month.

100 Additional Warrants if enrolled for at least $100/month.

250 Additional Warrants if enrolled for at least $250/month.

500 Additional Warrants if enrolled for at least $500/month.

* This Unit Program will end on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Early termination if $7.5 million raised.)

PURCHASE UNITS NOW

Attachments

Disclaimer

Zion Oil & Gas Inc. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 13:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
