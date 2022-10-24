Transcript : Zions Bancorporation, National Association, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 24, 2022

Financials (USD) Sales 2022 3 119 M - - Net income 2022 888 M - - Net Debt 2022 - - - P/E ratio 2022 8,43x Yield 2022 3,14% Capitalization 7 490 M 7 490 M - Capi. / Sales 2022 2,40x Capi. / Sales 2023 2,17x Nbr of Employees 9 685 Free-Float 20,7% Chart ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 22 Last Close Price 49,78 $ Average target price 62,90 $ Spread / Average Target 26,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Harris H. Simmons Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Scott J. McLean President & Chief Operating Officer Paul E. Burdiss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Jennifer Anne Smith Chief Technology & Operations Officer, EVP Suren K. Gupta Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A. -24.29% 7 196