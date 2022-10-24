Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZION   US9897011071

ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.

(ZION)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
49.78 USD   +4.10%
04:18pZions Bancorporation, National Association /ut/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:11pZions Bancorporation, National Association Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
BU
10/12RBC Cuts Price Target on Zions Bancorp to $61 From $62, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript : Zions Bancorporation, National Association, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 24, 2022

10/24/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Greetings. Welcome to Zions Bancorp Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Ryan...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
04:18pZions Bancorporation, National Assoc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
04:11pZions Bancorporation, National Association Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
BU
10/12RBC Cuts Price Target on Zions Bancorp to $61 From $62, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
10/07Keefe Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Zions Bancorp. to Market Perform From Outperform; Pri..
MT
09/28Wedbush Assumes Zions Bancorporation With Neutral Rating, $61 Price Target
MT
09/14Truist Securities Increases Price Target on Zions Bancorporation to $66 From $60, Reite..
MT
09/12Transcript : Zions Bancorporation, National Association Presents at Barclays ..
CI
08/24Zions Bancorporation to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
BU
08/19Insider Sell: Zions Bancorporation, National Association
MT
08/17ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 119 M - -
Net income 2022 888 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,43x
Yield 2022 3,14%
Capitalization 7 490 M 7 490 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 9 685
Free-Float 20,7%
Chart ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Duration : Period :
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 49,78 $
Average target price 62,90 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harris H. Simmons Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott J. McLean President & Chief Operating Officer
Paul E. Burdiss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jennifer Anne Smith Chief Technology & Operations Officer, EVP
Suren K. Gupta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.-24.29%7 196