Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZION   US9897011071

ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.

(ZION)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-23 pm EST
52.65 USD   +2.27%
04:29pZions Bancorporation's Q4 EPS, Revenue Rise
MT
04:12pZions Bancorporation, National Association Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results
BU
01/03Barclays Downgrades Zions Bancorp to Underweight From Equalweight, Slashes Price Target to $59 From $68
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transcript : Zions Bancorporation, National Association, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 23, 2023

01/23/2023 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Greetings, and welcome to the Zions Bancorp Q4 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
04:29pZions Bancorporation's Q4 EPS, Revenue Rise
MT
04:12pZions Bancorporation, National Association Reports Fourth Quarter Financial Results
BU
01/03Barclays Downgrades Zions Bancorp to Underweight From Equalweight, Slashes Price Target..
MT
2022Sector Update: Financial Stocks Back Away from Prior Gains
MT
2022Sector Update: Financial Stocks Posting Strong Midweek Gains
MT
2022DA Davidson Upgrades Zions Bancorporation to Buy From Neutral With $56 Price Target
MT
2022JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Zions Bancorporation to $49 From $55, Maintains Neutra..
MT
2022Transcript : Zions Bancorporation, National Association Presents at Goldman S..
CI
2022Morgan Stanley Starts Zions Bancorporation at Equalweight With $65 Price Target
MT
2022Zions Bancorporation to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Confere..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 155 M - -
Net income 2022 848 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,39x
Yield 2022 2,98%
Capitalization 7 877 M 7 877 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 9 685
Free-Float 20,6%
Chart ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Duration : Period :
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 52,65 $
Average target price 58,32 $
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harris H. Simmons Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott J. McLean President & Chief Operating Officer
Paul E. Burdiss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jennifer Anne Smith Chief Technology & Operations Officer, EVP
Suren K. Gupta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.4.72%7 702
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.97%148 595
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.92%67 936
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.2.10%55 010
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED4.61%51 634
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)3.33%45 668