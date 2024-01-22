Zions Bancorporation N.A. is a holding company organized primarily around 5 areas of activity: - commercial banking; - business banking; - mortgage banking; - wealth management; - supply of investment services. At the end of 2020, the group had USD 69.7 billion in current deposits and USD 53 billion in current loans. Products and services are marketed through a network of 432 branches located in the United States.

Sector Banks