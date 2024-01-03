Official ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A. press release

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) announced its expected earnings release dates for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 and the first, second, and third quarters of 2024. Zions expects to report its financial results on the following dates and times:

For the fiscal period Earnings Release Conference Call Date and Time Fourth Quarter 2023 Jan. 22, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. MT) First Quarter 2024 April 22, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. MT) Second Quarter 2024 July 22, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. MT) Third Quarter 2024 Oct. 21, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. MT)

Forward looking and other material information may be discussed on these conference calls.

Media representatives, analysts and the public are invited to listen to the conference call. Approximately three weeks prior to the calls, information on how to access these calls is expected to be published on the company's website at zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast is expected to be archived and available for 30 days after the call is completed.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with 2022 net revenue of $3.2 billion and approximately $90 billion of total assets. Founded in 1873, Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240103029457/en/