Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zions Bancorporation, N.A.    ZION

ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.

(ZION)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zions Bancorporation : Board Approves Share Repurchase and Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

02/05/2021 | 01:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that its board of directors authorized a common stock share repurchase for the first quarter of 2021 of up to $50 million.

The Zions board of directors also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per common share, payable February 25, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2021.

In addition to these actions, the Zions board of directors declared regular quarterly cash dividends on the company's perpetual preferred shares.

The cash dividend on the following series are payable March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2021:

  • Series A (NASDAQ: ZIONP; CUSIP: 98973A104);
  • Series G (NASDAQ: ZIONO; CUSIP: 989701859);
  • Series H (NASDAQ: ZIONN; CUSIP: 989701834); and
  • Series J (CUSIP: 989701BF3)

The cash dividend on the Series I (CUSIP: 989701BD8) shares is payable on June 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on June 1, 2021.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2020 and more than $80 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending, ranking as the 9th largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (in 2020) loans. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
07:58aZIONS BANCORPORATION N A : Board Approves $50 Million Share Buyback Program; Mai..
MT
07:40aZIONS BANCORPORATION : Board Approves Share Repurchase and Declares Dividends on..
BU
02/04FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE : Significant Insider Selling Continues at Federal..
MT
02/03INSIDER TRENDS : Federal Agricultural Mortgage Insider Continues 90-Day Selling ..
MT
01/29ZIONS BANCORPORATION : to Present at the KBW Winter Financial Services Symposium
BU
01/28Morgan Stanley Adjusts Zions Bancorp.'s Price Target to $53 From $51, Maintai..
MT
01/26INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend at Zions Bancorporation
MT
01/21FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE : Continued Level of Significant Insider Selling a..
MT
01/20INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Extends Selling Trend at Federal Agricultural Mortgage
MT
01/20ZIONS BANCORPORATION N A : Raymond James Adjusts Zions Bancorporation's Price Ta..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 789 M - -
Net income 2020 393 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
Yield 2020 2,82%
Capitalization 7 912 M 7 912 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,84x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 9 678
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Duration : Period :
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 52,65 $
Last Close Price 48,22 $
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Harris H. Simmons Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott J. McLean President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul E. Burdiss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jennifer Anne Smith Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Suren K. Gupta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.5.96%7 912
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.46%166 363
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.28.08%74 314
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.27.20%73 762
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.26%60 116
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD6.20%46 622
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ