Zions Bancorporation N A : Board Declares Dividends

10/23/2020 | 12:29pm EDT

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per common share, payable November 19, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 12, 2020.

The board of directors also declared regular quarterly cash dividends on the company's various perpetual preferred shares. The cash dividend on the Series A, G, H, and I shares are payable December 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on December 1, 2020, while the cash dividend on the Series J shares is payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2021.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2019 and more than $78 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent national and statewide leader of customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 777 M - -
Net income 2020 383 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
Yield 2020 4,22%
Capitalization 5 288 M 5 288 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,90x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 9 726
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Duration : Period :
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 36,40 $
Last Close Price 32,25 $
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harris H. Simmons Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott J. McLean President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul E. Burdiss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jennifer Anne Smith Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Suren K. Gupta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.-37.89%5 288
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.78%164 328
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-23.77%57 015
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.10.21%50 977
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-13.69%48 586
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.55%45 161
