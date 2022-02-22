Zions Bancorporation Receives 27 Greenwich Excellence Awards For 2021

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) is pleased to announce that it has received 27 Greenwich Excellence Awards for the year ended 2021, ranking second in total awards issued for all banks in the nation. Notably, Zions Excellence Awards exceeded all other banks in the nation for the middle market banking segment. Since the inception of the awards in 2009, Zions is one of only four U.S. banks to have averaged 15 or more Greenwich Excellence Awards annually. Additionally, Zions is proud to be the receipt of all six “Best Brand” awards in 2021.

These awards are based on more than 24,000 market research interviews with businesses nationwide, resulting in the evaluation of more than 500 banks, of which less than 35 were recognized with measurable distinctive quality. Greenwich surveyed areas such as perceptions of valued long-term relationships, speed in response to loan requests, overall digital experience, utilizing data and analytics, and quality of advice to help the customer’s business grow.

“We are pleased to have been recognized once again as one of the best banks in the industry in serving small and mid-sized businesses,” said Harris H. Simmons, chairman and CEO. “We’ve worked hard to pair great technology with exceptional bankers, resulting in high scores from our business clients for creating strong relationships backed with a broad and modern set of products. This recognition reflects the superb work of our entire team of both front-line and behind-the-scenes professionals who deliver excellence every day.”

Zions received Excellence awards in the following categories:

Middle Market ($10-$500 million in annual sales)

Overall Satisfaction – National

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager - National

Overall Satisfaction – West

Likelihood to Recommend – National

Likelihood to Recommend – West

Industry Understanding – National

Data and Analytics-Driven Insights – National

Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – National

Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – West

Overall Satisfaction – Cash Management – National

Overall Satisfaction – Cash Management – West

Overall Satisfaction with Cash Management Specialist – National

Customer Service – Cash Management – National

Product Capabilities – Cash Management – National

Ease of Product Implementation – Cash Management – National

Small Business ($1-$10 million in annual sales)

Overall Satisfaction – West

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager – National

Likelihood to Recommend – National

Likelihood to Recommend – West

Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – National

Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – West

Overall Satisfaction – Cash Management – National

Overall Satisfaction – Cash Management – West

Product Capabilities – Cash Management – National

Ease of Product Implementation – Cash Management – National

Making Commercial Payments Easier – Cash Management – National

Customer Service – Cash Management – National

In addition, Zions received six awards related to its brand:

2021 Greenwich Brand Awards

Best Brand – Bank You Can Trust – Middle Market Segment

Best Brand – Ease of Doing Business – Middle Market Segment

Best Brand – Values Long-Term Relationships – Middle Market Segment

Best Brand – Bank You Can Trust – Small Business Segment

Best Brand – Ease of Doing Business – Small Business Segment

Best Brand - Values Long-Term Relationships – Small Business Segment

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.9 billion in 2021 and total assets of more than $90 billion. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending, ranking as the tenth largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program loans. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

