Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZION   US9897011071

ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.

(ZION)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zions Bancorporation Receives 27 Greenwich Excellence Awards For 2021

02/22/2022 | 08:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) is pleased to announce that it has received 27 Greenwich Excellence Awards for the year ended 2021, ranking second in total awards issued for all banks in the nation. Notably, Zions Excellence Awards exceeded all other banks in the nation for the middle market banking segment. Since the inception of the awards in 2009, Zions is one of only four U.S. banks to have averaged 15 or more Greenwich Excellence Awards annually. Additionally, Zions is proud to be the receipt of all six “Best Brand” awards in 2021.

These awards are based on more than 24,000 market research interviews with businesses nationwide, resulting in the evaluation of more than 500 banks, of which less than 35 were recognized with measurable distinctive quality. Greenwich surveyed areas such as perceptions of valued long-term relationships, speed in response to loan requests, overall digital experience, utilizing data and analytics, and quality of advice to help the customer’s business grow.

“We are pleased to have been recognized once again as one of the best banks in the industry in serving small and mid-sized businesses,” said Harris H. Simmons, chairman and CEO. “We’ve worked hard to pair great technology with exceptional bankers, resulting in high scores from our business clients for creating strong relationships backed with a broad and modern set of products. This recognition reflects the superb work of our entire team of both front-line and behind-the-scenes professionals who deliver excellence every day.”

Zions received Excellence awards in the following categories:

Middle Market ($10-$500 million in annual sales)

  • Overall Satisfaction – National
  • Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager - National
  • Overall Satisfaction – West
  • Likelihood to Recommend – National
  • Likelihood to Recommend – West
  • Industry Understanding – National
  • Data and Analytics-Driven Insights – National
  • Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – National
  • Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – West
  • Overall Satisfaction – Cash Management – National
  • Overall Satisfaction – Cash Management – West
  • Overall Satisfaction with Cash Management Specialist – National
  • Customer Service – Cash Management – National
  • Product Capabilities – Cash Management – National
  • Ease of Product Implementation – Cash Management – National

Small Business ($1-$10 million in annual sales)

  • Overall Satisfaction – West
  • Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager – National
  • Likelihood to Recommend – National
  • Likelihood to Recommend – West
  • Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – National
  • Relationship Manager Proactively Provides Advice – West
  • Overall Satisfaction – Cash Management – National
  • Overall Satisfaction – Cash Management – West
  • Product Capabilities – Cash Management – National
  • Ease of Product Implementation – Cash Management – National
  • Making Commercial Payments Easier – Cash Management – National
  • Customer Service – Cash Management – National

In addition, Zions received six awards related to its brand:

2021 Greenwich Brand Awards

  • Best Brand – Bank You Can Trust – Middle Market Segment
  • Best Brand – Ease of Doing Business – Middle Market Segment
  • Best Brand – Values Long-Term Relationships – Middle Market Segment
  • Best Brand – Bank You Can Trust – Small Business Segment
  • Best Brand – Ease of Doing Business – Small Business Segment
  • Best Brand - Values Long-Term Relationships – Small Business Segment

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.9 billion in 2021 and total assets of more than $90 billion. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending, ranking as the tenth largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program loans. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
02/16INSIDER SELL : Zions Bancorporation, National Association /ut/
MT
02/16ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/14Jefferies Upgrades Zions Bancorp. to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price Target to $87 From $7..
MT
02/11Zions Unit Nevada State Bank to Acquire Three Branches From City National
MT
02/11Nevada State Bank Reaches Agreement to Acquire Three Northern Nevada Branches from City..
BU
02/07INSIDER SELL : Zions Bancorporation
MT
01/28Wedbush Raises Price Target for Zions Bancorporation to $74 From $71, Maintains Neutral..
MT
01/28Zions Plans to Buy Back $50 Million Shares in Q1, Maintains Quarterly Dividend
MT
01/28Zions Bancorporation's Board Approves Share Repurchase and Declares Dividends on Common..
BU
01/28Zions Bancorporation, National Association Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend, Payable..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 887 M - -
Net income 2021 1 097 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 10 723 M 10 723 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,71x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 9 685
Free-Float -
Chart ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Duration : Period :
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 70,72 $
Average target price 74,05 $
Spread / Average Target 4,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harris H. Simmons Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott J. McLean President & Chief Operating Officer
Paul E. Burdiss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jennifer Anne Smith Chief Technology & Operations Officer, EVP
Suren K. Gupta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.11.97%10 723
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED14.93%164 827
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.21.02%82 222
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.90%68 333
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED2.40%56 869
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)2.18%52 341