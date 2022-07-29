Zions Bancorporation's Board Approves Share Repurchase and Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that its board of directors (“board”) authorized a share repurchase for the third quarter of 2022 of up to $50 million.

The board also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per common share, payable August 25, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2022.

Additionally, the board declared regular quarterly cash dividends on the company's various perpetual preferred shares, as detailed below.

The cash dividend on the following series are payable September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2022:

Series A (NASDAQ: ZIONP; CUSIP: 98973A104);

Series G (NASDAQ: ZIONO; CUSIP: 989701859); and

Series J (CUSIP: 989701BF3)

The cash dividend on the Series I (CUSIP: 989701BD8) shares is payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2022.

Zions has obtained the requisite regulatory approval to allow Zions to timely execute on this authorization.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with more than $90 billion of total assets at December 31, 2021, and annual net revenue of $2.9 billion in 2021. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and statewide customer survey awards in small- and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

