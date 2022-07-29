Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZION   US9897011071

ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.

(ZION)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:59 2022-07-29 pm EDT
54.51 USD   +1.93%
02:18pZions Bancorporation Approves Share Buyback Program, Raises Quarterly Dividend
MT
02:07pZions Bancorporation's Board Approves Share Repurchase and Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock
BU
07/27Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Zions Bancorp. to $71 From $81, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zions Bancorporation's Board Approves Share Repurchase and Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

07/29/2022 | 02:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that its board of directors (“board”) authorized a share repurchase for the third quarter of 2022 of up to $50 million.

The board also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per common share, payable August 25, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2022.

Additionally, the board declared regular quarterly cash dividends on the company's various perpetual preferred shares, as detailed below.

The cash dividend on the following series are payable September 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2022:

  • Series A (NASDAQ: ZIONP; CUSIP: 98973A104);
  • Series G (NASDAQ: ZIONO; CUSIP: 989701859); and
  • Series J (CUSIP: 989701BF3)

The cash dividend on the Series I (CUSIP: 989701BD8) shares is payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2022.

Zions has obtained the requisite regulatory approval to allow Zions to timely execute on this authorization.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with more than $90 billion of total assets at December 31, 2021, and annual net revenue of $2.9 billion in 2021. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and statewide customer survey awards in small- and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
02:18pZions Bancorporation Approves Share Buyback Program, Raises Quarterly Dividend
MT
02:07pZions Bancorporation's Board Approves Share Repurchase and Declares Dividends on Common..
BU
07/27Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Zions Bancorp. to $71 From $81, Keeps Equalweight Rati..
MT
07/27B. Riley Lowers Zions Bancorporation's Price Target to $55 from $60 After Lower-than-Ex..
MT
07/27Wedbush Lifts Price Target on Zions Bancorp. to $65 From $59, Citing Net Interest Incom..
MT
07/26TRANSCRIPT : Zions Bancorporation, National Association, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 20..
CI
07/26Zions Bancorporation Reports Lower Q2 Earnings, Higher Revenue
MT
07/26Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reports Second Quarter Financial Results
BU
07/26ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A. REPORTS : 2Q22 Net Earnings of $195 million, diluted EPS of $1...
PU
07/26Zions Bancorporation, National Association Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quar..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 104 M - -
Net income 2022 884 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,11x
Yield 2022 2,91%
Capitalization 8 047 M 8 047 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,59x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 9 895
Free-Float 20,8%
Chart ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Duration : Period :
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 53,48 $
Average target price 63,43 $
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harris H. Simmons Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott J. McLean President & Chief Operating Officer
Paul E. Burdiss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jennifer Anne Smith Chief Technology & Operations Officer, EVP
Suren K. Gupta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.-15.22%8 047
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.99%145 029
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-3.66%64 390
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.68%60 892
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.99%55 113
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.40%51 022