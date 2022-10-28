Advanced search
10/28/2022
51.52 USD   +2.26%
Zions Bancorporation's Board Approves Share Repurchase and Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

10/28/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that its board of directors (“board”) authorized a share repurchase for the fourth quarter of 2022 of up to $50 million.

The board also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per common share, payable November 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 10, 2022.

Additionally, the board declared regular quarterly cash dividends on the company's various perpetual preferred shares, as detailed below.

The cash dividend on the following series are payable December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on December 1, 2022:

  • Series A (NASDAQ: ZIONP; CUSIP: 98973A104);
  • Series G (NASDAQ: ZIONO; CUSIP: 989701859); and
  • Series I (CUSIP: 989701BD8)

The cash dividend on the Series J (CUSIP: 989701BF3) shares is payable on March 15, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 1, 2023.

Zions has obtained the requisite regulatory approval to allow Zions to timely execute on this authorization.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation’s premier financial services companies with 2022 annualized (through September 30, 2022) net revenue of $3.0 billion and more than $85 billion in total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.


