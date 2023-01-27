Advanced search
    ZION   US9897011071

ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.

(ZION)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:27:21 2023-01-27 pm EST
53.64 USD   +2.76%
02:42p Zions Bancorporation Approves $50 Million Share Buyback in Q1; Retains Dividend
MT
02:16p Zions Bancorporation's Board Approves Share Repurchase and Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock
BU
01/25 JPMorgan Downgrades Zions Bancorporation to Underweight From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $46 From $49
MT
Zions Bancorporation's Board Approves Share Repurchase and Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

01/27/2023 | 02:16pm EST
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that its board of directors (“board”) authorized a share repurchase for the first quarter of 2023 of up to $50 million.

The board also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per common share, payable February 23, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 16, 2023.

Additionally, the board declared regular quarterly cash dividends on the company's various perpetual preferred shares, as detailed below.

The cash dividend on the following series are payable March 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on March 1, 2023:

  • Series A (NASDAQ: ZIONP; CUSIP: 98973A104);
  • Series G (NASDAQ: ZIONO; CUSIP: 989701859); and
  • Series J (CUSIP: 989701BF3)

The cash dividend on the Series I (CUSIP: 989701BD8) shares is payable on June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 1, 2023.

Zions has obtained the requisite regulatory approval to allow Zions to timely execute on this authorization.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation’s premier financial services companies with 2022 net revenue of $3.2 billion and approximately $90 billion in total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 155 M - -
Net income 2022 848 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,31x
Yield 2022 3,01%
Capitalization 7 760 M 7 760 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 9 989
Free-Float 20,6%
