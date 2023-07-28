Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that its board of directors (“board”) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.41 per common share, payable August 24, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2023.

Additionally, the board declared regular quarterly cash dividends on the company's various perpetual preferred shares, as detailed below.

The cash dividend on the following series are payable September 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on September 1, 2023:

Series A (NASDAQ: ZIONP; CUSIP: 98973A104);

Series G (NASDAQ: ZIONO; CUSIP: 989701859);

Series I (CUSIP: 989701BD8); and

Series J (CUSIP: 989701BF3)

