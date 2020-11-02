Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zions Bancorporation, N.A.    ZION

ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.

(ZION)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zions Bancorporation : to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Future of Financials Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 01:46pm EST

Paul Burdiss, Chief Financial Officer of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), will make a presentation at Bank of America Securities 2020 Future of Financials Conference on Tuesday, November 10 at 1:40 p.m. EST. A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2019 and more than $78 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent national and statewide leader of customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a national leader in Small Business Administration lending and public finance advisory services. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
01:46pZIONS BANCORPORATION : to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2020 Future ..
BU
10/28ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
10/23ZIONS BANCORPORATION N A : Board Declares Dividends
BU
10/19ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOC : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
10/19ZIONS BANCORPORATION : National Association Reports Third Quarter Financial Resu..
BU
10/14ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A. : quaterly earnings release
09/15ZIONS BANCORPORATION N A : Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
PU
08/28ZIONS BANCORPORATION : to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conf..
BU
08/19ZIONS BANCORPORATION N A : Breaks Ground on Corporate Technology Center in Midva..
BU
08/18ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 769 M - -
Net income 2020 387 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
Yield 2020 4,21%
Capitalization 5 293 M 5 293 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 9 726
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Duration : Period :
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 36,40 $
Last Close Price 32,27 $
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harris H. Simmons Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott J. McLean President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul E. Burdiss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jennifer Anne Smith Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Suren K. Gupta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.-37.85%5 293
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.66%160 704
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-21.89%55 883
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.7.17%51 489
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-12.94%48 296
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.50%45 157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group