Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZION   US9897011071

ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.

(ZION)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:06 2022-08-24 pm EDT
56.03 USD   -0.28%
01:01pZions Bancorporation to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
BU
08/19INSIDER SELL : Zions Bancorporation, National Association
MT
08/17ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zions Bancorporation to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

08/24/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Scott McLean, President & COO of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), will make a presentation at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, Monday, September 12 at 2:45 pm EDT. A live webcast of the session may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation’s premier financial services companies with 2021 annual net revenue of $2.9 billion and approximately $90 billion in total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
01:01pZions Bancorporation to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference
BU
08/19INSIDER SELL : Zions Bancorporation, National Association
MT
08/17ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/12INSIDER SELL : Zions Bancorporation, National Association
MT
08/04ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION /UT/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS O..
AQ
08/02Nevada State Bank Completes Acquisition of Three Northern Nevada Branches from City Nat..
BU
07/29SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Extend Gains in Late Trading
MT
07/29SECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
07/29Zions Bancorporation Approves Share Buyback Program, Raises Quarterly Dividend
MT
07/29Zions Bancorporation's Board Approves Share Repurchase and Declares Dividends on Common..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 113 M - -
Net income 2022 889 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,52x
Yield 2022 2,77%
Capitalization 8 455 M 8 455 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,72x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 9 685
Free-Float 20,7%
Chart ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Duration : Period :
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 56,19 $
Average target price 63,33 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harris H. Simmons Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott J. McLean President & Chief Operating Officer
Paul E. Burdiss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jennifer Anne Smith Chief Technology & Operations Officer, EVP
Suren K. Gupta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.-11.04%8 455
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.22%141 676
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.22%66 433
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-16.09%58 308
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)5.50%54 041
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.51%53 528