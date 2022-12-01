Advanced search
    ZION   US9897011071

ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.

(ZION)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-01 pm EST
51.99 USD   +0.33%
11/30Zions Bancorporation Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 and 2023 Earnings Release Dates
BU
11/16Transcript : Zions Bancorporation, National Association Presents at Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2022, Nov-16-2022 03:00 PM
CI
11/14Insider Sell: Zions Bancorporation, National Association
MT
Zions Bancorporation to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference

12/01/2022 | 05:58pm EST
Harris Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), will make a presentation at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference, Tuesday, December 6 at 3:00 pm ET. A live webcast of the session may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation’s premier financial services companies with 2022 annualized (through September 30, 2022) net revenue of $3.0 billion and more than $85 billion in total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 146 M - -
Net income 2022 856 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,16x
Yield 2022 3,03%
Capitalization 7 753 M 7 753 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 9 685
Free-Float 20,6%
