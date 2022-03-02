Log in
    ZION   US9897011071

ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.

(ZION)
Zions Bancorporation to Present at the Raymond James & Associates Annual Investors Conference

03/02/2022 | 03:23pm EST
Scott McLean, President & COO of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), will make a presentation at the Raymond James Annual Investors Conference, Monday, March 7 at 9:15 a.m. EST. A live webcast of the session may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.9 billion in 2021 and more than $90 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending, ranking as the tenth largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program loans. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 918 M - -
Net income 2022 753 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 9 843 M 9 843 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 9 685
Free-Float 20,8%
Chart ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Duration : Period :
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 64,94 $
Average target price 74,18 $
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harris H. Simmons Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott J. McLean President & Chief Operating Officer
Paul E. Burdiss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jennifer Anne Smith Chief Technology & Operations Officer, EVP
Suren K. Gupta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.2.82%9 843
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.07%163 327
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.18.83%81 660
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK9.25%68 933
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)17.38%59 115
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-4.83%53 182