  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZION   US9897011071

ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.

(ZION)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:52 2022-11-10 pm EST
53.94 USD   +8.50%
01:32pZions Bancorporation to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference
BU
11:21aZions Bancorporation Named 504 Regional Bank Lender of the Year
BU
11/09Insider Sell: Zions Bancorporation, National Association
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Zions Bancorporation to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

11/10/2022 | 01:32pm EST
Paul Burdiss, Chief Financial Officer of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION), will make a presentation at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference, Wednesday, November 16 at 3:00 pm CT. A live webcast of the session may be accessed on the Zions Bancorporation website, zionsbancorporation.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the website for 30 days.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation’s premier financial services companies with 2022 annualized (through September 30, 2022) net revenue of $3.0 billion and more than $85 billion in total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 142 M - -
Net income 2022 859 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,76x
Yield 2022 3,15%
Capitalization 7 437 M 7 437 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,37x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 9 685
Free-Float 20,6%
