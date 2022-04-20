Log in
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/20 12:28:07 pm EDT
66.53 USD   +1.53%
Zions Bancorporation to Webcast 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

04/20/2022 | 12:09pm EDT
Zions Bancorporation (Nasdaq: ZION) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Mountain Time. The meeting will again be held virtually and can be attended by navigating to the following website: http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ZION2022

As described in Zions Bancorporation’s proxy statement, shareholders of record will be able to vote and ask questions during the online meeting. Participation requires use of the 16-digit control number provided on their proxy card, email notice, or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.9 billion in 2021 and more than $90 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending, ranking as the tenth largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program loans. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 995 M
Net income 2022 812 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 2,37%
Capitalization 9 954 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,32x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 9 685
Free-Float 20,8%
