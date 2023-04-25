Advanced search
    ZION   US9897011071

ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.

(ZION)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:58:48 2023-04-25 pm EDT
26.75 USD   -5.39%
Zions Bancorporation to Webcast 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
04/24Argus Cuts Zions Bancorporation's Price Target to $43 From $65, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
04/20Wall St falls on downbeat earnings, rate jitters
RE
04/25/2023 | 03:30pm EDT

Zions Bancorporation to Webcast 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

04/25/2023 | 03:30pm EDT
Zions Bancorporation (Nasdaq: ZION) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Mountain Time. The meeting will again be held virtually and can be attended by navigating to the following website: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ZION2023

As described in Zions Bancorporation’s proxy statement, shareholders of record will be able to vote and ask questions during the online meeting. Participation requires use of the 16-digit control number provided on their proxy card, email notice, or Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation’s premier financial services companies with 2022 net revenue of $3.2 billion and approximately $90 billion in total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 237 M - -
Net income 2023 794 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,31x
Yield 2023 5,93%
Capitalization 4 187 M 4 187 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,29x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 10 064
Free-Float 25,1%
Technical analysis trends ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 28,27 $
Average target price 39,05 $
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harris H. Simmons Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott J. McLean President & Chief Operating Officer
Paul E. Burdiss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jennifer Anne Smith Chief Technology & Operations Officer, EVP
Suren K. Gupta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A.-42.49%4 187
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.94%167 302
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.73%75 288
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-1.82%51 003
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.37%48 538
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-16.22%38 255
