Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zions Bancorporation, National Association
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZION   US9897011071

ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

(ZION)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zions Bancorporation National Association : Board Approves Additional $200 Million of Share Repurchase for Third Quarter 2021

08/26/2021 | 05:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that its board of directors (“board”) authorized an additional common share repurchase for the third quarter of 2021 of up to $200 million. The board had previously authorized $125 million for the third quarter; with today’s authorization, the amount authorized is now up to $325 million, or approximately 3.5% of the company’s current market capitalization.

As of August 24, 2021, Zions had repurchased $98 million or 1.8 million of its common shares in the third quarter.

Zions has obtained the requisite regulatory approval to allow Zions to timely execute on this authorization.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation’s premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2020 and more than $85 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending, recently ranking as the tenth largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program loans (including both rounds). In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
05:10pZIONS BANCORPORATION NATIONAL ASSOCI : Bancorp Adds $200 Million to Q3 Share Buy..
MT
05:04pZIONS BANCORPORATION NATIONAL ASSOCI : Board Approves Additional $200 Million of..
BU
12:05pZIONS BANCORPORATION NATIONAL ASSOCI : Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Zio..
MT
08/23CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST : Initiates State-Wide “Give Day” During Ina..
BU
08/11ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/05ZIONS BANCORPORATION NATIONAL ASSOCI : UT/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ..
AQ
08/04ZIONS BANCORPORATION NATIONAL ASSOCI : UBS Adjusts Zions Bancorp.'s Price Target..
MT
08/02ZIONS BANCORPORATION NATIONAL ASSOCI : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Zi..
MT
07/23ZIONS BANCORPORATION NATIONAL ASSOCI : Authorizes Q3 Share Buyback, Raises Quart..
MT
07/23ZIONS BANCORPORATION : 's Board Approves Share Repurchase and Declares Dividends..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 881 M - -
Net income 2021 1 065 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,61x
Yield 2021 2,44%
Capitalization 9 196 M 9 196 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 9 678
Free-Float 21,9%
Chart ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
Duration : Period :
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 56,74 $
Average target price 57,91 $
Spread / Average Target 2,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harris H. Simmons Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott J. McLean President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul E. Burdiss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jennifer Anne Smith Chief Technology & Operations Officer, EVP
Suren K. Gupta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION28.45%9 196
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.45%154 725
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.21.92%70 441
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED25.33%58 559
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-4.55%57 423
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-3.10%56 489