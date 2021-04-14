Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Zions Bancorporation, National Association    ZION

ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

(ZION)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zions Bancorporation : Announces Intent to Adopt AMERIBOR® as Reference Rate in Many Commercial Loan Contracts

04/14/2021 | 10:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today its intent to adopt AMERIBOR® as a replacement index for the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) for the largest portion of its non-syndicated commercial loans currently indexed to LIBOR. LIBOR is being phased out globally, and U.S. banking regulators have instructed banks to cease entering into new lending arrangements utilizing LIBOR, and to adopt one or more alternative reference rates by no later than December 31, 2021.

AMERIBOR® is an index created by the American Financial Exchange. It represents the volume-weighted actual borrowing costs of thousands of banks across the United States, and is compliant with International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) standards. AMERIBOR® is currently published for overnight and 30-day terms.

“We look forward to working with many thousands of our borrowing clients to smoothly transition to the use of AMERIBOR® as a reference rate in their borrowing agreements,” said Harris H. Simmons, Chairman and CEO of Zions Bancorporation. “AMERIBOR® not only reflects the actual cost of funds for thousands of participating banks, but over the past two years has also demonstrated less volatility relative to LIBOR than the Secured Overnight Reference Rate (SOFR). AMERIBOR® is also attractive for use as a reference rate because a majority of our current LIBOR-based contracts have 30-day reset dates, a feature not currently available with SOFR.”

Mr. Simmons stated that Zions intends to begin adopting AMERIBOR® in many of its credit contracts beginning this summer.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2020 and more than $80 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending. In 2020, Zions ranked as the 9th largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program loans. In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
10:33aZIONS BANCORPORATION  : Announces Intent to Adopt AMERIBOR® as Reference Rate in..
BU
09:15aZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOC : quaterly earnings release
04/13ZIONS BANCORPORATION  : to Webcast 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
04/12RBC Raises Price Targets on Small, Mid-Cap US Commercial Banks Including Zion..
MT
04/12ZIONS BANCORPORATION NATIONAL ASSOCI : RBC Raises Price Target on Zions Bancorp...
MT
04/09ZIONS BANCORPORATION NATIONAL ASSOCI : B. Riley Raises Zions Bancorporation's PT..
MT
04/09ZIONS BANCORPORATION NATIONAL ASSOCI : Jefferies Adjusts Zions Bancorp.'s Price ..
MT
04/07ZIONS BANCORPORATION NATIONAL ASSOCI : Raymond James Adjusts Zions Bancorporatio..
MT
04/07ZIONS BANCORPORATION NATIONAL ASSOCI : Barclays Adjusts Zions Bancorp.'s Price T..
MT
04/06ZIONS BANCORPORATION NATIONAL ASSOCI : Wolfe Research Adjusts Price Target for Z..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 762 M - -
Net income 2021 724 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 2,50%
Capitalization 9 087 M 9 087 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 9 678
Free-Float 22,1%
Chart ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
Duration : Period :
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 58,27 $
Last Close Price 55,53 $
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Harris H. Simmons Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul E. Burdiss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jennifer Anne Smith Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Scott J. McLean Chief Operating Officer & Director
Suren K. Gupta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION30.25%9 087
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.51%177 701
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.25.34%76 652
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED27.31%62 267
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.7.45%61 632
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-11.37%50 533
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ