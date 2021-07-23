Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Zions Bancorporation, National Association
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZION   US9897011071

ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

(ZION)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zions Bancorporation :'s Board Approves Share Repurchase and Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock

07/23/2021 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ: ZION) announced today that its board of directors (“board”) authorized a share repurchase for the third quarter of 2021 of up to $125 million.

The board also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per common share, payable August 19, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 12, 2021.

Additionally, the board declared regular quarterly cash dividends on the company's various perpetual preferred shares, as detailed below.

The cash dividend on the following series are payable September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2021:

  • Series A (NASDAQ: ZIONP; CUSIP: 98973A104);
  • Series G (NASDAQ: ZIONO; CUSIP: 989701859); and
  • Series J (CUSIP: 989701BF3)

The cash dividend on the Series I (CUSIP: 989701BD8) shares is payable on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 1, 2021.

Zions has obtained the requisite regulatory approval to allow Zions to timely execute on this authorization.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is one of the nation's premier financial services companies with annual net revenue of $2.8 billion in 2020 and more than $85 billion of total assets. Zions operates under local management teams and distinct brands in 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The Bank is a consistent recipient of national and state-wide customer survey awards in small and middle-market banking, as well as a leader in public finance advisory services and Small Business Administration lending, recently ranking as the tenth largest provider in the U.S. of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program loans (including both rounds). In addition, Zions is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices. Investor information and links to local banking brands can be accessed at zionsbancorporation.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
02:04pZIONS BANCORPORATION : 's Board Approves Share Repurchase and Declares Dividends..
BU
07/20US Stocks Rally Tuesday, Recouping Monday's Losses, as Earnings Claim Spotlig..
MT
07/20CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Rally, Recouping Monday's Losses, as Earnings Claim Spo..
MT
07/20Equities Rally Midday, Reversing Monday's Drop; Bond Yields Halt Slide as Ear..
MT
07/20MIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Rally, Reversing Monday's Drop; Bond Yields Halt Slide..
MT
07/20ZIONS BANCORPORATION NATIONAL ASSOCI : Janney Capital Adjusts Zions Bancorporati..
MT
07/20ZIONS BANCORPORATION NATIONAL ASSOCI : B Riley Lowers Zions Bancorporation's PT ..
MT
07/20ZIONS BANCORPORATION NATIONAL ASSOCI : Piper Sandler Adjusts Zions Bancorp.'s Pr..
MT
07/20Today on Wall Street: Investors spooked by stunning rise in infections
07/20ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Deliveroo, IBM, Intercontinental Hotels, LivaNova, Via..
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 879 M - -
Net income 2021 1 074 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,63x
Yield 2021 2,76%
Capitalization 8 164 M 8 164 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,84x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 9 727
Free-Float 22,2%
Chart ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
Duration : Period :
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 50,32 $
Average target price 57,70 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harris H. Simmons Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul E. Burdiss Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jennifer Anne Smith Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Scott J. McLean Chief Operating Officer & Director
Suren K. Gupta Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION15.84%9 088
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.75%162 586
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.16.21%70 589
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.3.93%70 219
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED21.98%60 723
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-10.86%52 826