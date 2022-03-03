Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Zip Co Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    Z1P   AU000000Z1P6

ZIP CO LIMITED

(Z1P)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  03/22 07:02:04 pm
1.76 AUD   -5.88%
05:44pZIP : Notification regarding unquoted securities - Z1P
PU
03/01Zip Co Completes $108 Million Institutional Placement
MT
02/28ZIP : Becoming a substantial holder from SZL
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Zip : Notification regarding unquoted securities - Z1P

03/03/2022 | 05:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

only

Entity name

ZIP CO LIMITED.

Date of this announcement

Friday March 04, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

use

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security

code

Security description

New class - code

Convertible Note - Listed on SGX-ST

to be confirmed

personalFor

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of +securities to be

issued/transferred Issue date

2,000 23/04/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ZIP CO LIMITED.

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

139546428

1.3

ASX issuer code

Z1P

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/3/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Issued further to manual App 3B on 15/4/21.Notifiedalso on 23/4/21 and ratified in AGM held 4/11/21

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 8

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Convertible Note - Listed on SGX-ST

+Security type

ISIN code

+Convertible debt securities

XS2330529905

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

23/4/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

personal

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

Please refer to the Offering Circular lodged with ASX on 21 April 2021 which contains information on the offer and the

terms and conditions of the Notes.

+Convertible debt securities Details

Type of +security

Convertible note or bond

+Security currency

Face value

Interest rate type

For

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 200,000.00000000

Zero coupon/no interest

Frequency of coupon/interest payments per year

No coupon/interest payments

s128F of the Income Tax Assessment Act status applicable to the +security

s128F exempt

Is the +security perpetual (i.e. no maturity)?

No

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 8

For personal use only

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Maturity date

23/4/2028

Select other feature(s) applicable to the +security

Convertible

Redeemable

Is there a first trigger date on which a right of conversion, redemption, call or put can be exercised (whichever is first)?

No

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued if the securities are converted, transformed or exchanged

Other

Description

A variable number of Ordinary shares will be issued if Notes are exchanged.

In respect of the trigger date above, as outlined in the Appendix 3B lodged on 15 Apr 21, the trigger date was 3 Jun 21.

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

A variable number of Ordinary shares in Zip Co Limited (ASX: Z1P) will be issued if Notes are exchanged. The Conversion Price is initially A$12.39, subject to customary adjustment for dilutive events and upon a change of control in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes. The number of Ordinary Shares to be issued is equal to the principal amount of the Notes to be converted divided by the then prevailing Conversion Price.

In Section 4.1 below:

Z1P Ordinary Fully Paid = 588,834,884. This is incorrect as does not include the shares issued further to the App 2A allotted previous to this form (released on 3 March 2022). The correct total is 667,120,023 (588,834,884+78,285,139 = 667,120,023).

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Issued further to manual App 3B on 15/4/21.Notifiedalso on 23/4/21 and ratified in AGM held 4/11/21

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Zip Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 22:41:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ZIP CO LIMITED
05:44pZIP : Notification regarding unquoted securities - Z1P
PU
03/01Zip Co Completes $108 Million Institutional Placement
MT
02/28ZIP : Becoming a substantial holder from SZL
PU
02/28Zip Co Acquiring Sezzle for $354 Million
MT
02/28Zip Co Narrows Loss in Six Months to December 2021
MT
02/28Mining, energy stocks lift Australian shares amid Ukraine crisis
RE
02/27Australian shares inch lower on Ukraine concerns
RE
02/27ZIP : Investor Presentation - ZIP Announces Acquisition of Sezzle
PU
02/27ZIP : Announces Acquisition of Sezzle
PU
02/27ZIP : H1 FY22 Half Year Result
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ZIP CO LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 658 M 482 M 482 M
Net income 2022 -360 M -264 M -264 M
Net Debt 2022 2 575 M 1 884 M 1 884 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,23x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 101 M 806 M 806 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,58x
EV / Sales 2023 4,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 048
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart ZIP CO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Zip Co Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ZIP CO LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,87 AUD
Average target price 3,11 AUD
Spread / Average Target 66,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Larry Diamond Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Martin Brooke Chief Financial Officer
Diane Lee Smith-Gander Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Adam Finger Chief Information Officer
Peter Gray Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIP CO LIMITED-56.81%835
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-3.28%54 318
ORIX CORPORATION-2.85%22 991
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-14.29%20 726
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED29.88%7 368
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-7.31%7 355