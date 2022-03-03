Zip : Notification regarding unquoted securities - Z1P

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Maturity date

23/4/2028

Select other feature(s) applicable to the +security

Convertible

Redeemable

Is there a first trigger date on which a right of conversion, redemption, call or put can be exercised (whichever is first)?

No

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued if the securities are converted, transformed or exchanged

Other

Description

A variable number of Ordinary shares will be issued if Notes are exchanged.

In respect of the trigger date above, as outlined in the Appendix 3B lodged on 15 Apr 21, the trigger date was 3 Jun 21.

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

A variable number of Ordinary shares in Zip Co Limited (ASX: Z1P) will be issued if Notes are exchanged. The Conversion Price is initially A$12.39, subject to customary adjustment for dilutive events and upon a change of control in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes. The number of Ordinary Shares to be issued is equal to the principal amount of the Notes to be converted divided by the then prevailing Conversion Price.

In Section 4.1 below:

Z1P Ordinary Fully Paid = 588,834,884. This is incorrect as does not include the shares issued further to the App 2A allotted previous to this form (released on 3 March 2022). The correct total is 667,120,023 (588,834,884+78,285,139 = 667,120,023).

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Issued further to manual App 3B on 15/4/21.Notifiedalso on 23/4/21 and ratified in AGM held 4/11/21