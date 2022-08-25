Log in
    2420   TW0002420007

ZIPPY TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(2420)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-24
43.70 TWD   +0.34%
08/25ZIPPY TECHNOLOGY : NEW PRODUCT LAUNCH(DW36 series) for automotive peripheral and interior mechanisms
08/12ZIPPY TECHNOLOGY : The Company is invited to the Investors Online Conference hosted by the Taishin Securities Co., Ltd.
08/12ZIPPY TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the resolution made by the Company's Board of Directors for the ex-dividend record date
Zippy Technology : NEW PRODUCT LAUNCH(DW36 series) for automotive peripheral and interior mechanisms

08/25/2022
News Releases

NEW PRODUCT LAUNCH(DW36 series) for automotive peripheral and interior mechanisms


DC Rating: 5A 12VDC; 3A 12VDC The smallest class in the industry (8.3 x 9.0 x 6.3 mm) with a volume ratio that is 62% ofconventional models (DW3) .High contact reliability and quiet operating sound. To contact us for more information.

Disclaimer

Zippy Technology Corp. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 03:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 663 M 88,0 M 88,0 M
Net income 2021 583 M 19,3 M 19,3 M
Net Debt 2021 420 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 6,63%
Capitalization 6 671 M 221 M 221 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,39x
EV / Sales 2021 2,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,3%
Zippy Technology Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ZIPPY TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ming Chuan Kao General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Pai Jui Cheng Head-Finance & Accounting
Chin Wen Chou Chairman
Tsai Fa Chou Independent Director
Kuang Hung Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ZIPPY TECHNOLOGY CORP.-3.43%220
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-12.59%186 431
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%78 834
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-11.28%30 027
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.128.43%10 860
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-24.70%9 680