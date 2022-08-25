Zippy Technology : NEW PRODUCT LAUNCH(DW36 series) for automotive peripheral and interior mechanisms

News Releases

NEW PRODUCT LAUNCH(DW36 series) for automotive peripheral and interior mechanisms

DC Rating: 5A 12VDC; 3A 12VDC The smallest class in the industry (8.3 x 9.0 x 6.3 mm) with a volume ratio that is 62% ofconventional models (DW3) .High contact reliability and quiet operating sound. To contact us for more information.