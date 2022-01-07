Built In Honors ZipRecruiter in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places To Work Awards

ZipRecruiter is Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work and Best Paying Companies in Los Angeles

Built In today announced that ZipRecruiter was honored in its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, ZipRecruiter earned a place on Best Places to Work, Best Paying Companies, and Best Large Companies to Work For in Los Angeles. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise space, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

“ZipRecruiter has become large enough to impact the lives of millions of job seekers everyday, but not so large that our employees can’t feel the impact of their personal contributions. We’ve strived to maintain our connectivity, even through remote work and as our company has grown, and are thrilled to see this effort recognized through the Built In awards,” said Renata Dionello, Chief People Officer at ZipRecruiter.

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners,” says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today’s tech professionals seek.”

